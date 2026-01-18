‘If They Call, I Will Be Ready’: Is Usain Bolt Coming Back To The Olympics As A Cricketer?

The greatest sprinter in the world, Usain Bolt is ready for a comeback in the Olympics but this time in a different sport.

Talking to Esquire on the eve of the Doha Marathon, Bolt said, “I am happily retired from professional sport. I haven’t played cricket in a long time but if they call, I will be ready.”

Star power 🤩 The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was launched by the Men’s #T20WorldCup 2024 ambassador Usain Bolt, alongside some BIG sports personalities 👊 More images 👉 https://t.co/vve75DSUIe pic.twitter.com/iRkGWvD3xZ — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2024







“A cricketer for sure. Yeah, I think if my cricket coach hadn’t said, ‘You know what, go try running,’ I probably would have stuck with cricket, because my dad was a massive cricket fan and that’s all I knew growing up. Cricket, a little bit of football, but all I knew was cricket,” he had told PTI earlier.

“Well, for me, it was my cricket coach. I was a fast bowler, and my cricket coach kind of saw me running in and he said, ‘You know what, why not try track and field?’ And I tried, and I was really good. I was pretty talented, and that’s something that I just continued.”

100m World Records (Men’s) 1. 🇯🇲Usain Bolt – 9.58

2.🇯🇲Usain Bolt – 9.69

3.🇯🇲Usain Bolt- 9.72

4.🇯🇲Asafa Powell – 9.74

5.🇯🇲Asafa Powell- 9.77

6.🇺🇸Tim Montgomery – 9.78

7.🇺🇸Maurice Greene – 9.79

8.🇨🇦Donovan Bailey –

9.🇺🇸Leroy Burrell – 9.85

10.🇺🇸Carl Lewis – 9.86

11.🇺🇸Leroy… pic.twitter.com/T5Tdnsal4J — The Index Insider (@TheIndexInsider) January 17, 2026







Usain Bolt is excited for some #T20WorldCup action at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium 🤩 Get an incredible view for the massive games in New York, including the clash between India and Pakistan, by purchasing access to the Premium Club Lounge 👉… pic.twitter.com/VTX69EBAp3 — ICC (@ICC) May 21, 2024







Bolt has had an illustrious career and has a number of Olympics medals including eight golds, and a world record for Jamaica in 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4×100 metres.

Also Read: ‘I Mean It’s Part Of T20 Cricket If You…’ Australian Pacer Breaks Silence On Steve Smith Blasting 32 Runs In Next Over Right After Denying Single To Babar Azam In BBL