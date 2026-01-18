LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'If They Call, I Will Be Ready': Is Usain Bolt Coming Back To The Olympics As A Cricketer?

Usain Bolt, arguably the greatest sprinter in the world, is ready to make a comeback at the LA Olympics, but in a different sport.

Usain Bolt. (Photo Credits: X)
Usain Bolt. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 18, 2026 15:31:16 IST

The greatest sprinter in the world, Usain Bolt is ready for a comeback in the Olympics but this time in a different sport.

Talking to Esquire on the eve of the Doha Marathon, Bolt said, “I am happily retired from professional sport. I haven’t played cricket in a long time but if they call, I will be ready.”

“A cricketer for sure. Yeah, I think if my cricket coach hadn’t said, ‘You know what, go try running,’ I probably would have stuck with cricket, because my dad was a massive cricket fan and that’s all I knew growing up. Cricket, a little bit of football, but all I knew was cricket,” he had told PTI earlier.

“Well, for me, it was my cricket coach. I was a fast bowler, and my cricket coach kind of saw me running in and he said, ‘You know what, why not try track and field?’ And I tried, and I was really good. I was pretty talented, and that’s something that I just continued.”





Bolt has had an illustrious career and has a number of Olympics medals including eight golds, and a world record for Jamaica in 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4×100 metres.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 3:31 PM IST
