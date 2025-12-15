LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

IND Vs SA, Suryakumar Yadav T20I performance: India took a 2-1 lead in Dharamsala after defeating South Africa by 7 wickets to win the match. Suryakumar Yadav's form has been a cause of concern and questions are being raised on his position in the team.

Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo Credits: X)
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 15, 2025 14:57:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t been among runs and the questions are being raised on his position in the team. But the right-handed batter has said that he is not out of form but out of runs.

“The thing is, I’ve been batting beautifully in the nets,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony after India’s win over South Africa in the third T20I in Dharamshala, where he scored 12 (11). “I’m trying everything that’s in my control. And when the game comes, when the runs have to come, they’ll definitely come. But yes, I’m looking for runs, not out of form, but definitely out of runs.”

Talking about the match, SKY added that the team went back to basics after suffering a defeat in Chandigarh by a heavy margine.

“I think this sport teaches you a lot of things,” Suryakumar said. “How you come back into the series is more important. And we did the same thing, we wanted to go back to basics, do the same things we were doing in Cuttack, and the results were on our side. See, there was a lot of learning from the game we played in Chandigarh. The bowlers sat together, we had a good team meeting as well. We came for practice sessions and tried to do the same things we did in Cuttack. We went back to basics. We didn’t try to do a lot of different things, but I think basics were very important at that time,” he added.

The Men in Blue are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after winning the third T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday. The bowling unit rattled the South African batting line up and bundled them out for 117 in 20 overs and later chased down the target in less than 16 overs. 

The two sides will now fly to Lucknow for the penultimate fixture before heading to Ahmedabad for the final T20I. 

Also Read: India Beat South Africa In 3rd T20I To Take Series Lead At Dharamsala

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 2:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs SAIndia vs South Africasuryakumar yadavt20 world cup

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Who Can Spark Bidding War; From Cameron Green To Prithvi Shaw, Check The List Here

Top 3 Biggest IPL Auction Steals Under ₹1 Crore That Created Players into Superstars

IPL 2026 Auction: What Is The Tie-Breaker Rule And Will It Help The Franchises?

Lionel Messi In Delhi: Who Is Football Icon Meeting At Arun Jaitley Stadium? Full Schedule, Events, Timings And Traffic Advisory

IPL Auction 2026: Full List of Team Owners and Their Net Worth Across All 10 Franchises

LATEST NEWS

Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code

From 19-Minute Viral Video to Leaked 5 Minute And 40 Minute MMS Clips, How AI Deepfakes Impact Youth

Sibling trio connect with their favourite city; regale Kolkatans at Tete-a-Tea with Tharoors

Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

‘I Was Homeless’: Rob Reiner’s Son Nick, Who Is Accused Of Killing His Parents, Once Opened About His Drug Addiction Revealing He Spent Weeks On Streets

WATCH: 2 Killed, Several Injured In Vehicle Pile-Up On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Amid Dense Fog, Video Goes Viral

Elitecon International Share Price Soars: Sixth Upper Circuit On $97.35M UAE Export Deal and Stellar Q2 Performance

From MGNREGA Name Change To 125 Workdays: Here’s What The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 Proposes

‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

Weaker Rupee Impacts Indian Exports Unevenly: Winners, Losers, And Limited Gains

‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs
‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs
‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs
‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

QUICK LINKS