‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t been among runs and the questions are being raised on his position in the team. But the right-handed batter has said that he is not out of form but out of runs.

“The thing is, I’ve been batting beautifully in the nets,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony after India’s win over South Africa in the third T20I in Dharamshala, where he scored 12 (11). “I’m trying everything that’s in my control. And when the game comes, when the runs have to come, they’ll definitely come. But yes, I’m looking for runs, not out of form, but definitely out of runs.”

Talking about the match, SKY added that the team went back to basics after suffering a defeat in Chandigarh by a heavy margine.

“I think this sport teaches you a lot of things,” Suryakumar said. “How you come back into the series is more important. And we did the same thing, we wanted to go back to basics, do the same things we were doing in Cuttack, and the results were on our side. See, there was a lot of learning from the game we played in Chandigarh. The bowlers sat together, we had a good team meeting as well. We came for practice sessions and tried to do the same things we did in Cuttack. We went back to basics. We didn’t try to do a lot of different things, but I think basics were very important at that time,” he added.

The Men in Blue are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after winning the third T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday. The bowling unit rattled the South African batting line up and bundled them out for 117 in 20 overs and later chased down the target in less than 16 overs.

The two sides will now fly to Lucknow for the penultimate fixture before heading to Ahmedabad for the final T20I.

