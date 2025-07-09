IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jofra Archer Back In England Playing XI For Lord’s Test

Jofra Archer has been named in England’s playing XI for the third Test against India at Lord’s, replacing Josh Tongue in the only change from the previous match, according to the official website of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

Archer, 30, returns to the Test setup for the first time since February 2021. Known for his express pace, Archer’s inclusion is expected to bolster England’s relatively inexperienced bowling attack, which has lacked bite in patches during the ongoing series.

IND vs ENG Series Levelled 1-1 Ahead of Lord’s Test

Recently, Archer made a red-ball return at first-class level for Sussex prior to joining up with the England squad for the second Test against India in Birmingham.

The five-match series is currently tied 1-1, after India bounced back in emphatic fashion with a massive 336-run win at Edgbaston. The third Test is set to begin on Thursday at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

England Playing XI for 3rd Test at Lord’s

England’s selectors have opted for stability, making just one change to the side that featured in Birmingham. Archer comes in for Josh Tongue, with captain Ben Stokes continuing to lead the charge alongside senior players Joe Root and Chris Woakes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith retains his place in the XI, while young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir continues to get opportunities as part of England’s spin strategy.

England playing XI for third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.

India Dominate 2nd Test as Gill and Siraj Shine Bright

Coming to the second Test match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, an 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Karun Nair (31) helped India steady their innings.

Shubman Gill played a captain’s knock with 269 runs and built big partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42), taking India to 587.

England responded with a fightback from Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*), but Siraj’s 6-wicket haul helped India bowl them out for 407.

India’s second innings saw quickfire fifties from Rahul, Jaiswal, Pant, and another ton by Gill (161), leading to a declaration at 427/6.

Chasing 608, England collapsed to 271 all out, despite a spirited 88 from Jamie Smith. Akash Deep’s 6/99 sealed the deal as India won by a massive 336 runs.

(With Inputs From ANI)

