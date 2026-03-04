LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma OUT, Rinku Singh In- India's Predicted XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma OUT, Rinku Singh In- India's Predicted XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Will India bench the world's No. 1 T20I batter? Explore our predicted XI for the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede. With Abhishek Sharma struggling and Rinku Singh waiting in the wings, find out how Suryakumar Yadav's men plan to tackle England.

India's Predicted Playing XI vs England. Photo: X-ICC
India's Predicted Playing XI vs England. Photo: X-ICC

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 4, 2026 12:03:31 IST

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma OUT, Rinku Singh In- India’s Predicted XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG: The stage is set at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5 as India prepare to renew its modern-day rivalry with England in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. While Suryakumar Yadav’s men have successfully navigated their way to the final four, the road hasn’t been without potholes. Standing in their way is a surging England side led by Harry Brook, a team that has found its rhythm at exactly the right moment by sweeping their Super 8 matches.

The Opening Conundrum: Time for a Bold Move?

The biggest talking point heading into Mumbai is the form of world number-one ranked T20I batter, Abhishek Sharma. Despite his lofty ranking, the southpaw has endured a nightmare tournament, managing a meager 80 runs across six innings. With three ducks to his name, the pressure has reached a boiling point.

While Abhishek has fond memories of the Wankhede—having smashed the record for the highest T20I score by an Indian against this very England side in February 2025—the “here and now” suggests he is a liability. There is growing chatter that India might finally pull the trigger and bench him to bring in the finishing prowess of Rinku Singh. This would likely see Ishan Kishan return to his natural opening slot alongside Sanju Samson, allowing the middle order to be bolstered by Rinku’s calm presence in the death overs.

Balancing the Bowling Scales

India’s bowling, usually their strongest suit, has looked uncharacteristically porous lately. Conceding nearly 200 runs against the West Indies was a red flag that cannot be ignored. While Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah have been the pillars of the attack, the “sixth bowler” problem persists. Shivam Dube has been expensive, and the team’s catching has let them down in crucial moments.

The management faces a selection headache: Do they bring in the guile of Kuldeep Yadav to exploit a potentially dry Wankhede surface, or do they stick with Axar Patel to ensure the batting tail doesn’t start at number eight? Given the knockout nature of the game, stability might win over radical change, but the inclusion of Rinku Singh could provide the tactical flexibility India desperately needs.

India’s Predicted XI for the Semi-Final

Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 12:03 PM IST
