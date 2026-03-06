LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

India create history at Wankhede! In a record-shattering T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, India posted 253/7—the highest-ever knockout total. Led by Sanju Samson’s 89, the Men in Blue edged England by 7 runs in a 499-run thriller. Discover the full list of records broken during this epic clash.

List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final. Photo: BCCI- X
List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final. Photo: BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 6, 2026 01:08:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG: The Wankhede Stadium stood witness to a historic run-fest as India edged out England by 7 runs to secure their place in the 2026 T20 World Cup final on 5th March, 2026. While the scoreboard read like a video game at 253/7, the true story of the night lay in the sheer volume of records that the Men in Blue demolished on their way to Ahmedabad.

The following records were shattered by the Indian team during the high-octane semi-final clash:

  • Highest Team Total in T20 World Cup Knockouts: India’s 253/7 is now the highest score ever recorded in a T20 World Cup semi-final or final, comfortably beating the previous record of 205/4 held by the West Indies since 2012.

    You Might Be Interested In

  • Most Sixes in a T20 World Cup Innings: India smashed 19 sixes during their 20 overs, equaling the all-time tournament record for the most maximums in a single innings (previously shared by Netherlands and West Indies).

  • Most 250+ Scores in a Single T20 World Cup Edition: By crossing the 250-mark for the second time in this tournament (after their 256 against Zimbabwe), India became the first team in history to achieve this feat twice in one World Cup edition.

  • Most Sixes by a Team in a Single Edition: India have now cleared the boundary 82 times in this tournament, surpassing their own previous record of 61 sixes set during the 2024 World Cup.

  • Only Team To Reach Four Consecutive ICC Finals: India have also now become the only team to reach four back-to-back ICC final. It started with the 2023 ODI World Cup, followed by the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy and now the 2026 T20 World Cup. 

The innings was powered by a scintillating 89 from Sanju Samson, who equaled Virat Kohli’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian in a knockout. Samson and Ishan Kishan’s 97-run stand also became the highest-ever partnership for India in a World Cup knockout.

England’s Jacob Bethell threatened to pull off the impossible with a heroic 105, but India’s death bowling brilliance—led by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya—ensured the records stayed relevant to a victory. India now looks toward March 8, where they will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a bid to defend their world title. 

Also Read: IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 1:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs engindia vs englandt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

WATCH: Axar Patel Pulls Off Kapil Dev-Like Catch to Dismiss Harry Brook in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Joins Lasith Malinga in Unwanted T20 World Cup Record List

LATEST NEWS

Explosions Rock Gulf Cities as US-Iran Conflict Widens: Doha and Manama Hit, Kuwait Under Fresh Missile Attacks, Blasts Near Abu Dhabi Airport

Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility

Indian Embassy In UAE Shares Update on Flight Resumptions Amid Middle East Tensions: Relief Flights, Schedules, Advisory, and Helpline Numbers- Check Latest Updates

Stock Market Today: Wall Street In Red, Rising Oil Prices Crushes Dow Jones Futures- What It Means for Dalal Street’s Final Trading of the Week

America Decides Iran’s Next Supreme Leader: Trump Says He Must Be Involved In The Selection, Calls Khamenei Jr. “Unacceptable”

Who Will Replace CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns; Governor Shuffle Leaves Mamata Banerjee Unimpressed

IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Joins Lasith Malinga in Unwanted T20 World Cup Record List

IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Reported Missing Over Assam: Fighter Jet Loses Radar Contact After Take-Off From Jorhat

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson’s Blistering 89 Helps India Set Up T20 World Cup Record, Become First Team To Achieve Huge Feat

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Ending Soon? Spin-Off Manga Nears ‘Super Climax’ With Chapter 25 Expected On…

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

QUICK LINKS