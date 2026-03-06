IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG: The Wankhede Stadium stood witness to a historic run-fest as India edged out England by 7 runs to secure their place in the 2026 T20 World Cup final on 5th March, 2026. While the scoreboard read like a video game at 253/7, the true story of the night lay in the sheer volume of records that the Men in Blue demolished on their way to Ahmedabad.
The following records were shattered by the Indian team during the high-octane semi-final clash:
-
Highest Team Total in T20 World Cup Knockouts: India’s 253/7 is now the highest score ever recorded in a T20 World Cup semi-final or final, comfortably beating the previous record of 205/4 held by the West Indies since 2012.
-
Most Sixes in a T20 World Cup Innings: India smashed 19 sixes during their 20 overs, equaling the all-time tournament record for the most maximums in a single innings (previously shared by Netherlands and West Indies).
-
Most 250+ Scores in a Single T20 World Cup Edition: By crossing the 250-mark for the second time in this tournament (after their 256 against Zimbabwe), India became the first team in history to achieve this feat twice in one World Cup edition.
-
Most Sixes by a Team in a Single Edition: India have now cleared the boundary 82 times in this tournament, surpassing their own previous record of 61 sixes set during the 2024 World Cup.
- Only Team To Reach Four Consecutive ICC Finals: India have also now become the only team to reach four back-to-back ICC final. It started with the 2023 ODI World Cup, followed by the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy and now the 2026 T20 World Cup.
The innings was powered by a scintillating 89 from Sanju Samson, who equaled Virat Kohli’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian in a knockout. Samson and Ishan Kishan’s 97-run stand also became the highest-ever partnership for India in a World Cup knockout.
England’s Jacob Bethell threatened to pull off the impossible with a heroic 105, but India’s death bowling brilliance—led by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya—ensured the records stayed relevant to a victory. India now looks toward March 8, where they will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a bid to defend their world title.
