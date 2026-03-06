IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG: The Wankhede Stadium stood witness to a historic run-fest as India edged out England by 7 runs to secure their place in the 2026 T20 World Cup final on 5th March, 2026. While the scoreboard read like a video game at 253/7, the true story of the night lay in the sheer volume of records that the Men in Blue demolished on their way to Ahmedabad.

The following records were shattered by the Indian team during the high-octane semi-final clash:

The innings was powered by a scintillating 89 from Sanju Samson, who equaled Virat Kohli’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian in a knockout. Samson and Ishan Kishan’s 97-run stand also became the highest-ever partnership for India in a World Cup knockout.

England’s Jacob Bethell threatened to pull off the impossible with a heroic 105, but India’s death bowling brilliance—led by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya—ensured the records stayed relevant to a victory. India now looks toward March 8, where they will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a bid to defend their world title.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match