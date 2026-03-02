IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: The 1987 Wankhede Shock — When England Ended Defending Champions India’s Dream

India will be taking on England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in the T20 World Cup semi-final on the 5th of February, 2026. However, the two teams have met each other at the same stadium in another World Cup semi-final 39 years ago.

It was in the ODI World Cup, 1987, when the two giants clashed in Mumbai in the crucial encounter. With India having won the title in 1983, they were the defending champions, like they are now in 2026. The clash in 1987 featured some of the greatest players from both teams in the high-stakes encounter.

India vs England in the 1987 ODI World Cup

India and England clashed in the semi-final of the 1987 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Featuring the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev, Graham Gooch, Mike Gatting, and Allan Lamb, it was a mouth-watering clash for the viewers all around the cricketing world.

Batting first, England scored 254 runs for the loss of six wickets, thanks to a century from Gooch and a fifty from the skipper, Gatting. Maninder Singh claimed three wickets while Kapil bagged two wickets.

In response, India were rolled over for 219 runs with only Azharuddin scoring a fifty-plus score. Eddie Hemmings and Neil Foster took four and three wickets, respectively. England won by 35 runs but fell short against Australia by seven runs in the final at the Eden Gardens.

Will History Repeat Itself?

Eerily, there are too many similarities between the two semi-final clashes. On both occasions, India won the previous edition of the tournament. Leading up to the semi-final, India had lost a single game in the 1987 ODI World Cup and the 2026 T20 World Cup. The semi-final took place at the Wankhede Stadium.

With England winning the clash 39 years ago, it will be interesting to see if history will repeat itself.

