IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Decoding India’s Batting And Bowling Records At The Wankhede Stadium

The Indian cricket team will be locking its horns against the England cricket team in the semi-final 2 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The high-profile clash between India and England is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST on March 5th, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India and England Battle for a Place in the T20 World Cup Final

The Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai has been iconic for the Indian cricket team for several reasons. From MS Dhoni’s iconic 2011 World Cup finish, Sachin Tendulkar’s emotional farewell to the victory parade of the T20 World Champions 2024, the Wankhede Stadium will always remain special for the Indian fans.

Meanwhile, this will be the 2nd outing of Team India at the Wankhede Stadium in the T20 World Cup. They earlier defeated the USA in the group stage.

So far, the Indian cricket team has played 7 T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium and have a win-loss record of 5-2, playing at the Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue have played against England twice at the Wankhede Stadium. England won by six wickets in December 2012, while India defeated them by 150 runs in February 2025.

Former T20I stars Virat Kohli (197 runs) and Rohit Sharma (165 runs) have scored the most runs for India at Wankhede Stadium.

Among current players, Abhishek Sharma has scored 135 runs in 2 matches, averaging 67.50. He has one century and one score of zero.

Mohammed Shami has taken the most wickets for India at this venue, with 5 wickets. In the current team, Mohammed Siraj has picked up 4 wickets in 2 matches, averaging 18.50.

India’s T20I Record at Wankhede Stadium:

Highest total: 247/9 in 20 overs against England on February 2, 2025.

Lowest total: 161/9 in 20 overs against the USA on February 7, 2026.

Biggest win by runs: Beat England by 150 runs on February 2, 2025.

Biggest win by wickets: Beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on December 24, 2017.

Biggest defeat by wickets: Lost to West Indies by 7 wickets on March 31, 2016.

Smallest win by runs: Beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs on January 3, 2023.

Batting Records

Most runs: Virat Kohli scored 197 runs in 3 matches.

Highest individual score: Abhishek Sharma made 135 from 54 balls against England on February 2, 2025.

Highest average: Virat Kohli – 197.00 in 3 matches.

Highest strike rate (50+ balls): Abhishek Sharma – 245.45.

Most centuries: 1 century by Abhishek Sharma.

Most fifties: 2 by Virat Kohli.

Most ducks: 1 each by Piyush Chawla, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube.

Most sixes overall: 13 by Abhishek Sharma.

Most sixes in a match: 13 by Abhishek Sharma in his 135-run innings vs England on February 2, 2025.

Bowling Records

Most wickets: Mohammed Shami – 5 wickets in 2 matches.

Best bowling figures: Shivam Mavi – 4 for 22 in 4 overs vs Sri Lanka on January 3, 2023.

Fielding Records

Most dismissals (wk): Ishan Kishan – 2 (1 catch, 1 stumping) in 2 matches.

Most catches: Hardik Pandya – 4 in 5 matches.

Partnerships and Leadership

Highest partnership: 135 runs for the first wicket by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma vs West Indies on December 11, 2019.

Most matches played: Hardik Pandya – 5 matches.

Most matches as captain: MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav – 2 matches each.

Most wins as captain: Suryakumar Yadav – 2 wins in 2 matches.

India last played a T20I at Wankhede Stadium on February 7, 2026, against the USA in the ongoing T20I World Cup 2026 and won by 29 runs.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs England Semi-final Clash Live on TV And Online