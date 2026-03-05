IND vs ENG: Will Rain Disrupt India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Latest Weather Report of Wankhede Stadium

India and England will clash against each other in the all-important semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two sides have met each other in the semi-finals in the last two editions of the multination tournament. The semi-final between the two countries in the last two editions has seen the winner of the match go on to be crowned champion as well.

However, the weather in Mumbai has, over the years, been really unpredictable. Even though the matches in India in the ongoing T20 World Cup have been saved from any rain, there could be some precipitation around the corner as India and England meet in the semi-final.

IND vs ENG Weather Report

India and England’s clash could be impacted by the weather in Mumbai. Fortunately for the cricket fanatics, there is very little chance of any rain in the financial capital of the country. There is 0% chance of rain during the night. However, the humidity could be in the 30-40% range. The humidity is expected to increase as the match progresses, which could result in the dropping of dew in the second innings.

India vs England: Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium has long been a paradise for the batters in India. The iconic stadium in Mumbai not only has one of the flattest pitches in the country, but also has shorter boundaries, which allows the batters to hit sixes for fun while accessing the square boundaries.

For the semi-final between India and England, the pitch is expected to favour the batters as the track provides good bounce and pace. The short boundaries mean that the team batting first would look to score at least 180 runs in the semi-final. However, it would be the team batting second who would be the happier side.

India vs England: Head-to-Head in T20Is

Head-To-Head India England Wins 17 12 Losses 12 17 In T20 World Cups (Wins) 3 2

India holds the lead in the head-to-head record between India and England in T20Is. The defending champions have also won three of the five clashes between the two teams in T20 World Cups.

