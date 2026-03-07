IND vs NZ Final: Sanju Samson 1 Run Away From Joining MS Dhoni in Elite List

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is one run away from joining former skipper MS Dhoni in an elite list. Dhoni is the only cricketer to score 1000 runs in T20Is for India as designated wicketkeeper-batter. Dhoni played 98 T20Is for India between 2006 to 2019 and notched up 1617 runs in 85 innings as the designated wicketkeeper-batter.

Samson has 999 runs to his name in 44 matches as the designated wicket-keeper in T20Is.

Sanju Samson’s Performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson has been in sublime form for India in the last two matches. He first scored an unbeaten 97 against West Indies in Kolkata in a virtual quarter-final and then scored 89 off 42 against England in the semi-final. The right-handed batter had earlier scored 22 against Namibia and 24 against Zimbabwe.

India are into the final of the tournament. This is the fourth time that India are playing a T20 World Cup final. The Men in Blue first played in 2007 against Pakistan and lifted the cup. The side then met Sri Lanka in 2014 but lost the final. Dhoni was the skipper in both the tournaments.

India then played 2024 T20 world Cup final in Barbados against South Africa. The Rohit Sharma-led side ended India’s trophy drought to win the cup.

“Feels really great. To be honest, I kind of knew that I got some form going from the last game, so I thought I need to continue. I think it’s not easy you find form at the crucial games for your country, so I thought big game, I need to make the most out of how I’m batting. So I gave myself an extra time. I calculated my innings a bit. I prepared really well and I think things came off nicely. Got a bit lucky to start off and then I just wanted to carry on,” Sanju said after the match.

