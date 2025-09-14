IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Prediction For India vs Pakistan Match

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: The much-hyped India vs Pakistan match of the 2025 Asia cup is to be held in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Both teams come to this blockbuster match with easy victories over UAE and Oman. Winning this match would be important in leading Group A and going to the next level.

Dubai Weather Forecast Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash

The match between India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 will take place in Dubai in the scorching heat and humidity. AccuWeather indicates that temperatures will be extremely high, as high as 39 C throughout the day, however, with the humidity the feels like temperature may hit 44 C.

There is no expected rain on Sunday and this makes it the perfect day to have nonstop cricket. Nevertheless, heavy wind speeds as high as 33 km/h may be a factor in the game, particularly to bowlers. It will remain warm and clear at night, but the air quality is not expected to be healthy to sensitive people.

Pitch Report: How Will the India vs Pakistan Game Unfold?

It is likely that the pitch used in Dubai in the India vs Pakistan game will be a fresh track with something different to both the pacers and batsmen. This track seems to be more balanced to contrast with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final that favors spinners.

Pacers are also likely to receive early help particularly when the weather is hot and this might assist the ball swing. Batting ought to become easier as the game progresses. India and Pakistan will be interested in taking advantage of the situation.

Toss Prediction: What Could Be the Winning Strategy?

In case the Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss, he may choose to bowl first as he did during the last match of India against UAE. This would enable India to capitalize on early swing and would possibly limit the batting line up of Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan captain Salman Agha had an option of playing the first. In the hot conditions and pitch direction, the pursuit of a target in the lamps may appear to be an invitation. The toss might thus be of a vital factor in determining the results of this India vs Pakistan match.

Full Squads: Players to Watch in India vs Pakistan Match

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

