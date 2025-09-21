IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PSL Franchise’s Matchday Poster Draws Criticism Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match

An off field scandal has once again tainted the run up to the much hyped Asia Cup 2025 Super Four between India and Pakistan. In the second case this season of the ongoing Asia Cup, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise has attracted controversy by not listing India in its matchday poster before the Sunday blockbuster match in Dubai.

PSL Franchise Calling Out India vs Pakistan Match

Karachi Kings had already posted to social media a graphic of chess in which Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha sat on a chessboard, and there is no sign of India. Such omission caused eyebrows and was interpreted to be a snub. In the same way, the franchise new matchday poster is yet to feature India and, thus, increases the controversy and changes the focus out of the cricket game. Repeats of exclusion of India in advertisement materials by one franchise of the PSL have raised controversies on social media and even among the followers of the sport of cricket. Opponents feel that this is not obligatory and will ruin the game spirit. There are those who suggest that it is a form of protest or statement yet there are those who believe that it is contrary to the spirit of sportsmanship and being an international nation.

One team, one dream, one nation behind you 🇵🇰 Good luck Team Pakistan, rise and conquer! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8xhYsQxiMq — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) September 21, 2025







India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

This is another development to the already existing strains between India and Pakistan regarding the India Pakistan cricket rivalry that has been typified by political and diplomatic strains. The Asia cup Super four match will be a high stakes game and such off field scandals are only supposed to contribute to the situation. By the time the game ends, all the people will be on the field since the two teams will be focused to prove their caliber and sportsmanship. However, the off field drama is also a captivity because it is more of a relationship that is jumbled between sports and politics in the area.

