IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Trolled for ‘No Intent’ Knock After Another Failure

Babar Azam’s disappointing run with the bat continued as he was dismissed 5 off 4 against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture in Colombo. Babar was castled by Axar Patel after failing to execute a slog sweep. The right-handed batter completely missed the ball and it disturbed the wood work behind.

Pakistan had a forgettable start to the 176-run chase as they lost early wickets and were reduced to 34/4 within 5 overs. Hardik Pandya got the first breakthrough after he sent Sahibzada Farhan back in the hut for 0 off 4. His opening partner Saim Ayub soon followed him next as he was trapped in front of the stumps by Jasprit Bumrah for 6.

AH! Babar Azam what have you done, bro?

Go home, reset, breathe. You do have big innings left for your nation. But today… you didn’t get out

you gave your wicket away.

Been backing you through everything,

and right now I honestly feel guilty doing it.#INDvsPAK — Hamza Mughal ✪ (@Hamzakhan0309) February 15, 2026

Babar Azam is turning out to be like the latter day Maradona – He gets all the attention while the rest perform quietly. Umar’s single after the two boundaries proves disastrous for Babar. Out for 5 runs from 7 balls#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Jwoc1W8ZKR — Yoganandh T (@yoganandht) February 15, 2026

If any cricket team wants to win against Pakistan – Dont appeal against Babar Azam – Let him play – Dont try to get him out – Even if his catch comes drop it – Continue this till the 16th over – Congratulations you will win — Shah (@Shahhoon1) February 15, 2026

Babar Azam one of the worst batters to be rated by any pundit in world cricket. In flat pitches he plays like he is playing in a minefield and when he plays in tough situations he gets out early. The most pathetic batter to ever grace this sport. — 🖤 (@ameye_17) February 15, 2026

To think that there was a point in time when this Babar Azam was being compared to Kohli Tragically comic #INDvsPAK — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 15, 2026

King Babar Azam gone loved one thing infact waited for this day.If Pak fans still doesn’t understand that he is exposed today then it will sums up the story of Pak cricket in their country. I mean Younis,Inzamam, yousuf,saeed etc were much better batsman then babar.#INDvsPAK — 🇮🇳 Siddharth Chaudhary (@Sidcy2755) February 15, 2026

Babar Azam is sleepwalking through a modern match like it’s 1998. No intent, no urgency, just selfish stat-padding while the team burns. This isn’t an anchor .it’s dead weight. Cricket has moved on, he clearly hasn’t. #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK @BCCI @TheRealPCB — IMRAN KHAN (@name_is_imran) February 15, 2026

Babar Azam, what a downfall. You never tried to improve your game. You got no legacy, bro, nothing. Good Bye! — Muneeb (@Muneeb_FCB) February 15, 2026

Axar Patel gets Babar Azam. Advantage Pakistan. He would have played for us anyway. pic.twitter.com/orFfpB1zFK — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 15, 2026

The struggle continued for Pakistan as captain Salman Agha was out for 4 off 4 followed by Babar Azam’s dismissal.

Earlier, India rode on Ishan Kishan’s quick-fire 77 off 40 to put 175/7. Pakistan spinners did create some problems for the Indian batters but the Men in Blue managed to post a good total on the board.

