Home > Sports > IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Trolled for 'No Intent' Knock After Another Failure

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Trolled for ‘No Intent’ Knock After Another Failure

Babar Azam once again disappointed his fans as he was castled by Axar Patel for 5 off 7 in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo.

Babar Azam was out for 5. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Babar Azam was out for 5. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 15, 2026 21:45:19 IST

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Trolled for ‘No Intent’ Knock After Another Failure

Babar Azam’s disappointing run with the bat continued as he was dismissed 5 off 4 against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture in Colombo. Babar was castled by Axar Patel after failing to execute a slog sweep. The right-handed batter completely missed the ball and it disturbed the wood work behind. 

Pakistan had a forgettable start to the 176-run chase as they lost early wickets and were reduced to 34/4 within 5 overs. Hardik Pandya got the first breakthrough after he sent Sahibzada Farhan back in the hut for 0 off 4. His opening partner Saim Ayub soon followed him next as he was trapped in front of the stumps by Jasprit Bumrah for 6. 

The struggle continued for Pakistan as captain Salman Agha was out for 4 off 4 followed by Babar Azam’s dismissal. 

Earlier, India rode on Ishan Kishan’s quick-fire 77 off 40 to put 175/7. Pakistan spinners did create some problems for the Indian batters but the Men in Blue managed to post a good total on the board. 

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 9:45 PM IST
Tags: babar azam, Babar Azam batting, ind vs pak, india vs pakistan, t20 world cup 2026

