IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam's Record vs India Under Spotlight Ahead of Colombo Clash

Babar Azam has scored 105 runs in five T20Is against India, averaging 26.25. After his unbeaten 68 in 2021, he has struggled for big scores and faces pressure ahead.

Babar Azam (Image credits : X)
Babar Azam (Image credits : X)

Published: February 14, 2026 17:32:41 IST

Babar Azam has shared his mindset for dealing with the enormous pressure that comes with an India-Pakistan clash, as the two sides prepare to meet in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, February 15, in Colombo. With both teams unbeaten so far in the tournament, the high-voltage encounter is expected to draw massive global attention, and Babar will once again be central to Pakistan’s hopes.

Speaking about the intensity of the rivalry, Babar admitted that an India-Pakistan fixture operates on a completely different level. The expectations from fans, media scrutiny, and the emotional investment of millions elevate the contest beyond an ordinary game. However, the Pakistan skipper believes the key to success lies in simplicity — staying calm, relaxed, and focused on the basics.

Drawing from past experiences, Babar said that shutting out external noise is crucial. He stressed that the calmer a player remains, the better he can execute his skills under pressure. According to him, senior members of the squad regularly guide younger players to embrace the excitement of the occasion but avoid letting it turn into anxiety. Maintaining clarity of thought and focusing on the team’s plans, he believes, can make all the difference.

Babar’s Record Against India 

Babar famously led Pakistan to a historic 10-wicket victory over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, producing an unbeaten 68 in that contest. However, his record against India in T20Is overall has been modest, with 105 runs in five matches at an average of 26.25. His recent scores against India have not been substantial, putting him under added scrutiny ahead of this clash.

Encouragingly, Babar showed glimpses of form with a fluent 46 off 32 balls against the USA, providing Pakistan with confidence as they gear up for another blockbuster showdown.

Also Read : India vs Pakistan T20I Rivalry: How the Iconic 2007 Durban Bowl-Out Ignited Cricket’s Greatest Showdown

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 5:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS