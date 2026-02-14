IND vs PAK: Rain to Play Spoilsport During India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match in Colombo, Is There a Reserve Day?

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture in Colombo on Sunday. While the stage is all set for the marquee clash, rain might play a spoilsport.

According to Colombo’s weather forecast for Sunday, there are high chances of rain. “A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February,” read a report from the Department of Meteorology, Sri Lanka, on Friday.

As per AccuWeather, there is a 93 per cent chance of precipitation on Sunday in Colombo.

Is There a Reserve Day?

If the match doesn’t complete on Sunday then it would be washed out and both the sides will get one point each as there is no reserve day for the Group Stage matches. According to T20 World Cup 2026 rules, there is no reserve day for group stage and Super 8s matches, but the two semifinals and the final will have a reserve day.

#WATCH | ICC T20 World Cup: Indian Cricket Team arrive in Sri Lanka’s Colombo India will face Pakistan on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. pic.twitter.com/E2jPmrqKYi — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2026

Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan?

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy shared an update on Abhishek Sharma’s health after the conclusion of the match against Namibia in New Delhi. While speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Varun stated that Abhishek looks good and he might play the next match for India.

“I think he will play the next match; I don’t know. But as far as I have spoken to him, he looks good, and he did some practice today also. He told that he is on the way,” Varun said during the mixed zone media interactions.

Team India has registered two wins in two matches. They first defeated USA in the opening encounter and then clinched a win against Namibia. Pakistan, on the other hand, are also coming into this contest on the back of a couple of wins in their last two fixtures.

Also Read: IND vs PAK | From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown