IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win

The Indian cricket team has done it again. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, achieved their biggest win in the history of the T20 World Cup as they defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs. With this win, the Indian cricket team has successfully secured its place in the Super 8s phase of the ongoing tournament.

Ishan Kishan Played A Powerful Knock Against Pakistan

The Indian cricket team, after being asked to bat first, put on a dominant show. While opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 0 by Salman Ali Agha, Ishan Kishan played a swashbuckling knock to help India recover from the early blow. Ishan Kishan unleashed the beast in him as he smashed the Pakistani bowlers to all the corners of the ground. He smashed 10 fours and 3 sixes during his knock of 77 runs off just 40 balls.

Ishan Kishan’s outstanding knock laid the platform for the Indian batters as the scoreboard kept ticking in the middle phase. Tilak Varma formed a good partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, and both batters kept the momentum going. While Tilak scored 25 runs off 24 balls, SKY posted 32 runs off 29 balls on the scoreboard.

Later, Shivam Dube played a quick-fire knock of 27 runs, while Rinku Singh also added some crucial runs to the tally. Their late contributions helped the Men in Blue finish with a competitive total of 175 runs for 7 in 20 overs.

Indian Bowlers Proved Too Strong For Pakistan

Chasing the target of 176 runs, the Pakistan cricket team made a horrible start to the innings. Hardik Pandya came out all guns blazing and picked the prized wicket of Sahibzada Farhan in the very first over of the innings. Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact and dismissed Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha in his opening spell.

Despite a fighting 44 runs from Usman Khan and late fireworks by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s batting crumbled under pressure and the team was packed for 114 runs in 18 overs.

Indian spinners proved too strong for the Pakistani batters. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and even Tilak Varma combined and wrapped up the innings quickly, handing India a comfortable win of 61 runs.

India’s bowlers were accurate and in control from start to finish. Hardik Pandya took 2 for 16, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed 2 for 17, Axar Patel picked up 2 for 29, and Varun Chakaravarthy also finished with 2 for 17. Kuldeep Yadav took 1 for 14, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 1 for 11.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub’s 3 for 25 was the only real positive.

Team India Qualifies For Super 8s

With this win, the Indian cricket team has once again stamped its authority in the rivalry and has strengthened its position for the next round of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 tournament.

