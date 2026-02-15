LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win

India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 as Ishan Kishan’s explosive knock and a clinical bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya sealed a dominant win

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win | IMAGE SOURCE - X
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win | IMAGE SOURCE - X

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 15, 2026 22:49:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win

The Indian cricket team has done it again. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, achieved their biggest win in the history of the T20 World Cup as they defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs. With this win, the Indian cricket team has successfully secured its place in the Super 8s phase of the ongoing tournament.

Ishan Kishan Played A Powerful Knock Against Pakistan

The Indian cricket team, after being asked to bat first, put on a dominant show. While opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 0 by Salman Ali Agha, Ishan Kishan played a swashbuckling knock to help India recover from the early blow. Ishan Kishan unleashed the beast in him as he smashed the Pakistani bowlers to all the corners of the ground. He smashed 10 fours and 3 sixes during his knock of 77 runs off just 40 balls.

Ishan Kishan’s outstanding knock laid the platform for the Indian batters as the scoreboard kept ticking in the middle phase. Tilak Varma formed a good partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, and both batters kept the momentum going. While Tilak scored 25 runs off 24 balls, SKY posted 32 runs off 29 balls on the scoreboard.

You Might Be Interested In

Later, Shivam Dube played a quick-fire knock of 27 runs, while Rinku Singh also added some crucial runs to the tally. Their late contributions helped the Men in Blue finish with a competitive total of 175 runs for 7 in 20 overs.

Indian Bowlers Proved Too Strong For Pakistan 

Chasing the target of 176 runs, the Pakistan cricket team made a horrible start to the innings. Hardik Pandya came out all guns blazing and picked the prized wicket of Sahibzada Farhan in the very first over of the innings. Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact and dismissed Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha in his opening spell.

Despite a fighting 44 runs from Usman Khan and late fireworks by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s batting crumbled under pressure and the team was packed for 114 runs in 18 overs.

Indian spinners proved too strong for the Pakistani batters. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and even Tilak Varma combined and wrapped up the innings quickly, handing India a comfortable win of 61 runs.

India’s bowlers were accurate and in control from start to finish. Hardik Pandya took 2 for 16, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed 2 for 17, Axar Patel picked up 2 for 29, and Varun Chakaravarthy also finished with 2 for 17. Kuldeep Yadav took 1 for 14, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 1 for 11.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub’s 3 for 25 was the only real positive.

Team India Qualifies For Super 8s

With this win, the Indian cricket team has once again stamped its authority in the rivalry and has strengthened its position for the next round of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 tournament.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: “13+ Crore Views…” – Rani Rampal Questions Viewership Gap Between Cricket And Hockey

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 10:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamhardik pandyaIND vs PAK 2026India cricketindia vs pakistanishan kishanjasprit bumrahpakistan cricketsalman-aghat20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: “13+ Crore Views…” – Rani Rampal Questions Viewership Gap Between Cricket And Hockey

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Trolled for ‘No Intent’ Knock After Another Failure

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Absolute Carnage’ – Ishan Kishan’s 40-Ball 77 Sparks Social Media Frenzy After Colombo Masterclass

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Maintains ‘No Handshake’ Stance During India vs Pakistan Match

LATEST NEWS

Freshly Dug Soil, Raw Meat Found At 3-Year-Old Piya Sahu’s Grave In Chhattisgarh; Father Says, ‘Someone Tried To Dig Up My Daughter’s Grave’

Watch: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Historical Epic ‘Jai Somnath’ Marking 1000 Years Of Ghazni Attack; Check Release Details

Marco Rubio Says US Has No Reason To Doubt European Report Accusing Russia In Alexei Navalny’s Death, Calls It ‘Troubling’

Did Anil Kapoor Join Real-Life Politics After Playing CM Role In Nayak? Actor Says ‘If I Do It, I Have To Do It Very Sincerely’

Who Paid Rajpal Yadav’s ₹2.5 Crore Debt? Wife Radha Reacts ‘He Is Okay, Can’t Take Any Specific Names Right Now’

Bangladesh Tensions Rise Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In As NCP Alleges Attacks On Over 30 Homes And Shops In Post-Poll Violence

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Maintains ‘No Handshake’ Stance During India vs Pakistan Match

‘ID Card Dikhao’: Jaipur Crowd Confronts Moral Policing By Activists On Valentine’s Day; Netizens Say ‘Unemployed Youth Of Our Nation’-Video Goes Viral | Watch

India-UK Trade Pact Set For April Rollout: Scotch Whisky Duty To Drop From 150% To 75%, Auto Tariffs To Be Reduced Gradually

Another Pakistan Army Disaster, BLA Releases 10 With ‘Warnings,’ Says 7 Soldiers Convicted By ‘Baloch National Court,’ Gives Islamabad One Week For Prisoner Exchange

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win

QUICK LINKS