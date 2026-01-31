LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK, U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, Indian Players To Watch Out For Against Pakistan In Super 6 Clash

IND vs PAK, U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, Indian Players To Watch Out For Against Pakistan In Super 6 Clash

India will face Pakistan in the U19 World Cup Super Sixes fixture on Sunday in Bulawayo. Here we take a look at the Indian players to watch out for in the marquee clash.

India to play Pakistan in U19 World Cup Super 6 Match. (Photo Credits: X)
India to play Pakistan in U19 World Cup Super 6 Match. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 31, 2026 15:29:56 IST

IND vs PAK, U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, Indian Players To Watch Out For Against Pakistan In Super 6 Clash

One of the biggest sporting rivalries awaits to unveil another exciting chapter as India lock horns with Pakistan in the U19 World Cup Super Six fixture in Bulawayo. Australia, Afghanistan and England have already registered a place in the semis while last the spot is up for the grabs.

India are presently sitting at number two spot with three wins in three matches in Group 2 while Pakistan follow them at three with two wins from three games. While a straightforward win in this clash will ensure a place for India, things are a but tricky for Pakistan. The boys in Green would need to win this match by a bigger margin as India have a way better NRR. Here we take a look at the Indian youngsters to watch out for in this encounter.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)

Aggressive opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been scoring runs consistently for India in this tournament after scoring 72, 40 and 52 in his last three appearances but hasn’t scored a big one yet. This match against Pakistan can be a good chance for the left-handed batter to breach that three-figure mark, considering the kind of importance this game keeps as India would look to continue momentum. Moreover, Vaibhav would look to be among runs against the arch-rivals especially after the way the team fared in the last outing against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup final.

Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre has been going through a rough patch in this World Cup and has notched up only one half-century in the last four innings. This game is a chance for the right-handed batter to get back into the groove and score some runs in the crucial fixture and gain confidence.

Vihaan Malhotra

Before the previous match against Zimbabwe, Vihaan Malhotra wasn’t among runs. In fact, he had just managed 25 runs in the first two matches while remained unbeaten at 17 in the third before finally getting to that brilliant hundred against the African nation. Malhotra, will now look to continue that form especially in this all important match against Pakistan.

Henil Patel

Known for his pace, Henil Patel is one of the most sought after bowlers in this tournament. Patel has already picked 10 wickets in four matches that he has played and has been in good form with the ball. India would need him to fire once against and restrict the opposition.

Udhav Mohan

Udhav Mohan rattled Zimbabwe in his last appearance in the U19 World Cup match where he returned with figures of 3/20 in Bulawayo. He bowls at quick pace and can prove to be a lethal weapon against Pakistan on Sunday.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 3:10 PM IST
Tags: ind vs pak, india vs pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026, vaibhav suryavanshi

IND vs PAK, U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, Indian Players To Watch Out For Against Pakistan In Super 6 Clash

