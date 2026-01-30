LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Utter Nonsense from Pakistan': Irfan Pathan Slams PCB Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Row

Irfan Pathan criticised the PCB over Pakistan’s potential T20 World Cup withdrawal, calling the boycott talk “nonsense.”

Published By: Aditya Chauhan
Published: January 30, 2026 22:27:47 IST

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s repeated posturing over its participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 — including delaying a final call until February 2 — has drawn criticism from the cricket fraternity, with former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan emerging as one of the strongest voices.

Speaking to RevSportz, Pathan dismissed the PCB’s stance as “nonsense,” expressing frustration over the uncertainty despite Pakistan earlier agreeing to a hybrid model that allows them to play their matches in Sri Lanka instead of travelling to India. 

The former India all-rounder said, “Nonsense! This is absolutely utter nonsense from Pakistan. If you have agreed to a hybrid model before and to play in Sri Lanka, then why create this situation now? It is nothing other than utter nonsense.”

The hybrid arrangement was put in place amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following last year’s terror attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor.

India had earlier opted to play their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Dubai due to security concerns in Pakistan, while Pakistan were granted permission to play their T20 World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka.

The latest controversy began after Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament at the eleventh hour, prompting the ICC to rope in Scotland as a replacement. The PCB initially backed Bangladesh, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi issuing ambiguous statements.

Although Pakistan later deferred a decision after discussions with the Prime Minister, the delay has only deepened confusion over what the board is waiting for.

Pakistan have already named their squad for the event, which is scheduled to be held across February and March. 

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026 

Pakistan cricket team: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

