Ind vs Pak U19 World Cup Match Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Pakistan Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

he 2026 ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup is underway in Zimbabwe and Namibia, running from January 15 to February 6, 2026. The tournament has now reached the crucial Super Six stage, with Australia becoming the first team to secure a place in the semi-finals after an unbeaten performance. On Sunday India U19 will take on Pakistan U19.

ICC Men’s U19 World Cup: When Will India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match be played ?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 is being played on, February 1, 2026

ICC Men’s U19 World Cup: Where Will India U19 vs Pakistan U19 be played ?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 is being played At Queens Stadium , Bulawayo , Zimbabwe.

Pakistan U19 semi final Qualification scenario : Win big or win fast 😤 Beat India by 85 runs if it’s a 300 target,

Pakistan U19 semi final Qualification scenario : Win big or win fast 😤 Beat India by 85 runs if it's a 300 target,

or chase 200 inside 30 overs ⏱️🔥

ICC Men’s U19 World Cup: At what Time India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match starts ?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match will starts at 1:00 PM IST. Toss at 12:30 PM.

ICC Men’s U19 World Cup: At what Time India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match: Where to Watch Live Streaming & TV Broadcast ?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match will be telecasted on Star sports networks. Live streaming will be JioHotstar.

Squad of India U19 and Pakistan U19

India: Ayush Mahatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George.

Pakistan U19 Squad: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor(w), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Mohammad Shayan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Umar Zaib, Niqab Shafiq

