IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: The much awaited first T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9, 2025. The Indian team, who had a run of victories, the South African team however, were undoubtedly performance wise determined to give a tough time, hence the match would be a perfect prelude to the thrilling T20I series of five matches that would come next.

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST with the toss at 6:30 PM IST.

Without a doubt, the best option by far in India for watching the match live is via the Star Sports Network, while Jio Hotstar app and website will also do the streaming. Thus, all Indian spectators will be able to view the entire match no matter if they are watching it through the traditional broadcast TV or using digital streaming on their mobile or computer.

The Indian team has a new look and has made some major changes by playing the top players like Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. Not only does this bring strength to the team but also a good balance of all departments. They are the ones who will dictate the style of play and at the same time, they are the most experienced and the biggest asset for the team’s plan in the quickest version of the game, which is good for the spectators who are expecting nothing but an extravagant and high energy match.

On the other hand, India is coming to the match with a strong team built around the recent T20 cricket star and almost perfect performances made during the Asia Cup. The first T20I is expected to be both serious and funny because the audience has very high expectations. Whether you’re going to watch on television or stream it online, the broadcast and streaming details have already been confirmed so that the fans can enjoy every moment of the action.

The first T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Tuesday (December 9).

The Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, will host the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match.

The IND vs SA 1st T20I toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

The Star Sports Network will live telecast the IND vs SA 1st T20I in India.

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.





