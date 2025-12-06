LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India Wins The Toss Against South Africa First Time In ODIs…

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India Wins The Toss Against South Africa First Time In ODIs…

Team India won the toss and KL Rahul couldn't be happier. India picked bowling first.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 6, 2025 13:16:14 IST

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India Wins The Toss Against South Africa First Time In ODIs…

India threw off the disappointment of the tosses being against them and succeeded in a row of 21 consecutive ODIs. KL Rahul’s response reflected the fact. The captain gave a short but significant glimpse of both relief and quiet satisfaction when the coin fell to India. The luck of the toss, which is often regarded as insignificant, had gone against India so many times in recent months that the team was forced to play in unfavorable conditions, defend totals under dew, or chase under pressure. The toss win felt to be symbolic, a small psychological victory even before the first ball was bowled.

Team India Won The Toss Against South Africa

Rahul, who was the captain of the side during this difficult period, saw a lot more in the moment than just a minute of his time. Captains always talk about managing what they can, but cricket is still a game where the players have to deal with uncontrollable factors like weather and tosses. A loss of 20 consecutive tosses had made India lose their tactics especially in ODIs, where dew, pitch behavior, and timing can turn the results decisively. The toss win gave India the power to change the rules of the game, determining their playing XI, selecting the preferred strategy, and again setting the pace of the game according to their own terms, rather than the circumstances imposed by the opposition.

For Live Updates: India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI In Vizag: India Wins The Toss, KL Rahul Picks Bowling First

IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Strategically, however, the emotions of the moment went beyond and the same feeling was shared by players and fans. Rahul’s lively reaction was showing the frustration that had been building up and finally got expressed and he turned a normal pre match ritual into a moment of visible emotion. Although the toss by itself does not ensure victory, discontinuing the sequence raised the pressure and brought back a feeling of balance. In sports, momentum often starts in the head, and that one air punch represented reinvigorated confidence. For India, it was not only a matter of winning the toss, it was also a matter of getting rid of a very stubborn bad luck streak and entering the contest with the firm belief that it was already their side.

Also Read: IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Vizag Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 1:16 PM IST
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India Wins The Toss Against South Africa First Time In ODIs…

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India Wins The Toss Against South Africa First Time In ODIs…

QUICK LINKS