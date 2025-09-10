LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs UAE Live Streaming: Pitch Report Dubai International Cricket Stadium

IND vs UAE Live Streaming: Pitch Report Dubai International Cricket Stadium

India play UAE their first match in the tournament in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10. It is the confrontation between a strong Indian camp, headed by Suryakumar Yadav, and the hosts, UAE who want to make an impression on the home soil.

(Image Credit: Dubai International Stadium via X @DubaiStadium)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 10, 2025 11:39:50 IST

India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign against hosts UAE will be launched at the Dubai international cricket stadium. The match will be interesting, and India have got a star XI with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, and UAE will be counting on the conditions of the home to challenge the champions. The Dubai pitch seems to favor chasing sides, and totals of about 170 to 180 probably competitive. India come as defending Asia Cup and T20 world cup champions with momentum and richness. In the case of UAE, the match will provide an opportunity to demonstrate the development and take on one of the largest forces in the world cricket on their own territory.

Pitch Report IND vs UAE 

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium sets a reasonable playing surface that helps fast bowlers and batters, allowing for a fair sporting contest between India and UAE. Fast bowlers will likely have early assistance, with a bit of seam movement and bounce from the new ball, as the innings moves forward and we reach the middle overs, spinners could play a big part as they are likely to get some turn if bowling in the right areas. 

History Of Matches At Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The history of matches at this venue shows that teams batting second have had the advantage, with teams chasing winning around 59 to 60% of matches under lights, showing the possibility of the toss being very important. Captains may well want to bowl first while conditions favour them and dew could help the batsman later in the innings.

The T20 averages at the ground suggest that first innings scores average around 144 and second innings scores about 123 to 125, suggesting that teams scoring mid 160s to high 170s would be on the competitive side, if batters bat sensibly and take the conditions into consideration. The boundaries for the batsmen are reasonable, around 64 to 72 meters under lights. It has been noted recently that the pitch looks a little greener, which could assist stroke players during the powerplay period.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds? India Vs Pakistan Match To Burn A Hole In Advertisers’ Pockets, Broadcasters Rate Sheet Will Leave You Stunned

IND vs UAE Live Streaming: Pitch Report Dubai International Cricket Stadium

