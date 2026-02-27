LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested ai AI restructuring aam aadmin party ind vs wi Bollywood WhatsApp Web aiadmk Netflix paramount deal afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record in Must-Win Matches Ahead of Virtual Quarterfinal Showdown at Eden Gardens

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record in Must-Win Matches Ahead of Virtual Quarterfinal Showdown at Eden Gardens

India face the West Indies in a crucial virtual quarter-final at the T20 World Cup 2026, with a semifinal berth on the line. Here’s a look back at how India have performed in similar must-win encounters in previous T20 World Cup campaigns.

India to face the West Indies in a do-or-die clash at Eden Gardens. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
India to face the West Indies in a do-or-die clash at Eden Gardens. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 27, 2026 10:53:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record in Must-Win Matches Ahead of Virtual Quarterfinal Showdown at Eden Gardens

T20 World Cup 2026: India and the West Indies are set to face off in a virtual quarter-final on Sunday at Eden Gardens. With a rich history in the tournament, they are one of the three teams, along with England, to have won the trophy twice. 

Coming into the clash, India registered a thumping win over Zimbabwe, while the West Indies suffered a tough loss against South Africa. A loss for each of the two teams in Super 8 has meant that the winner of the clash in Kolkata will make it into the semi-final. It will be a high-stakes encounter, something that the Men in Blue are quite familiar with.

India and South Africa face off in a do-or-die clash

The inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 gave some memorable matches. After the preliminary group stages, India and South Africa, along with New Zealand and England, were slotted in Group E with two semi-final slots up for grabs. The Proteas and India met in the final group stage clash with four and two points next to their name, respectively. 

You Might Be Interested In

Batting first, India were put in a spot of bother having lost four wickets with 61 runs on the board. A young Rohit Sharma, alongside skipper MS Dhoni, stitched a crucial 85-run partnership before setting up a target of 154 for the hosts. In the second innings, RP Singh picked up three wickets while Sreesanth claimed one in their opening spells, with Justin Kemp being run out by Rohit. South Africa could not recover from 31-5 and went on to lose the match by 37 runs, with Rohit Sharma being named the player of the match. 

Another India vs Australia classic in 2016

Almost every India-Australia match in ICC tournaments has been a treat for the cricket fans. The two teams faced off in PCA Stadium in Mohali, with Australia choosing to bat first. Thanks to some indisciplined bowling and a 26-run knock from Usman Khawaja, Australia scored 160 runs for the loss of six wickets. In the second innings, India lost their first four wickets for only 94 runs in 14 overs. Needing 67 runs in the final six overs, Virat Kohli began to accelerate. The right-handed batter, alongside MS Dhoni, scripted a great comeback and chased down the total. Kohli was named the player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 82 runs in 51 balls. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Was Waiting For This Moment’: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 10:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs ausIND vs SAind vs wiindiaIndia vs West Indiesrohit sharmat20 world cupt20 world cup 2026virat kohli’west indies

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Papa Gaali Dete The’ — Arshdeep Singh Recalls Father’s Explosive Reactions During SA vs WI Super 8 Clash

Ranji Trophy Final: Auqib Nabi’s Stunning Fifer Rocks Karnataka; Twitter Hails Jammu and Kashmir Star

T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam’s Cousin Umar Akmal Takes Swipe, Then Makes U-Turn on Pakistan Batter

T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza Achieves Rare Double, Becomes First Full-Member Cricketer to Score 3000 Runs And…

When is the Champions League Draw? Date, Start Time, and Live Streaming Details for the Last-16

LATEST NEWS

‘Take As Much As You Can’: Chinese CEO Distributes Rs 236 Crore In Cash-Dash As Year End Bonus; Employees Carry Bundle Of Notes Home | Watch Viral Video

CJI Surya Kant’s ‘Allahabad Mein Bhang Ka Nasha’ Quip In Court While Posting Case After Holi Sparks Laughter, Triggers Social Media Storm, ‘Eek Hafta Toh Lag Jayega Nasha Utarne Mein’

Eros Innovation Launches Large Cultural Voice Models from Tamil Nadu, Unveils “EROS PersonaAI” Voice Stack

Elon Musk Slams NYT ‘Pedophilia Not A Crime’ Article As “Utterly Disgusting” Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

Kolkata Hit By Massive Earthquake: Strong Tremors Felt Across The City, Offices, Schools, Homes Evacuated

Tejas Networks Share Price Skyrockets: 5G Deal And PLI Spark Investor Frenzy Despite Q3 Losses; Here Is What We Know

Narayana Murthy Issues Fresh AI Warning To Indian Youth After 70-Hour Work Remark, Infosys Founder Addresses Fears Of Job Disruption, Says, ‘Worried Youth…’

Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Star Couple Will Be Taking Vows On March 6 In An Intimate Wedding, Star Studded Pre- Wedding Festivities At Allu Studios On March 2

KCET 2026 Application Window Closes on February 27, 2026 (Today) Direct Link Here

‘Suicide Squad’ Enters Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘Open’ War; Taliban Raises Battalion of ‘Human Bombers’ to Counter Pak Jet Strikes

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record in Must-Win Matches Ahead of Virtual Quarterfinal Showdown at Eden Gardens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record in Must-Win Matches Ahead of Virtual Quarterfinal Showdown at Eden Gardens

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record in Must-Win Matches Ahead of Virtual Quarterfinal Showdown at Eden Gardens
IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record in Must-Win Matches Ahead of Virtual Quarterfinal Showdown at Eden Gardens
IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record in Must-Win Matches Ahead of Virtual Quarterfinal Showdown at Eden Gardens
IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record in Must-Win Matches Ahead of Virtual Quarterfinal Showdown at Eden Gardens

QUICK LINKS