LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at

IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at

India defeated West Indies by 102 runs in the Hero Cup final, with Kumble’s six-wicket spell and key contributions from Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Kapil Dev sealing a dominant, memorable victory at Eden Gardens.

IND vs WI: Hero Cup 1993 (Image Credits : X)
IND vs WI: Hero Cup 1993 (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 1, 2026 13:33:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at

India take on West Indies in a must-win clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at  Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with a semifinal spot on the line. The game is virtually a quarterfinal — the winner moves forward, while the loser exits the tournament.

Hero Cup 1993 Final IND vs WI

As the two sides prepare for this high-pressure encounter, let’s revisit the archives of the Hero Cup 1993 — the last time India defeated West Indies in the final of a multi-nation tournament.

You Might Be Interested In

Brian Lara, full of confidence, was clean bowled by Sachin Tendulkar — lock, stock and barrel. It was one of the many defining moments of India’s famous victory over the West Indies in the Hero Cup final at Eden Gardens.

That night, Ajit Wadekar wore a satisfied smile. His decisions had paid off perfectly. He had backed the same squad that toured Sri Lanka despite their one-day series loss, and in the end, his faith was rewarded. As Mohammed Azharuddin lifted the Hero Cup trophy, it was clear that Wadekar’s belief in his players had made a big difference.

India completely outplayed the West Indies, winning by a massive 102 runs. The Caribbean side had started as favourites, especially after winning the Sharjah Cup and thrashing Sri Lanka earlier. But on the big night in front of nearly 90,000 fans at Eden Gardens, India were simply better in every department.

Several Indian players answered their critics in style. Kapil Dev, who many felt was past his prime, turned back the clock with a superb spell, picking up key wickets, including Keith Arthurton. Sachin Tendulkar, who had faced questions about consistency, delivered when it mattered. Ajay Jadeja and Vinod Kambli, both under scrutiny before the match, also played vital roles in the win.

Anil Kumble was the star with the ball. The leg-spinner bamboozled the West Indian batsmen with his variations. In one sensational spell, he gave away just four runs in 24 balls and took six wickets. The West Indies had often been accused of struggling against spin, and despite Richie Richardson dismissing that claim as a myth, Kumble exposed their weakness on the big stage.

There was some controversy over Roland Holder’s dismissal. He was bowled, but the on-field umpires did not see the bails fall clearly and referred the decision to the third umpire. The replay confirmed he was out, though Richardson argued that the third umpire’s role should be limited to run-outs and stumpings. Despite the protest, the decision stood, and many felt it was the turning point as the West Indies collapsed soon after.

India’s batting had its ups and downs. After Jadeja and Kambli rebuilt the innings from early trouble, India slipped from 161 for two to 161 for five following a mix-up that led to Kambli’s run-out. Azharuddin and Pravin Amre also fell quickly. At that crucial stage, a steady 46-run partnership between Kapil Dev and Tendulkar stabilised the innings and pushed India past the 200-run mark — a challenging total on a slow pitch.

Kambli’s 68 off 90 balls stood out, filled with confident strokes. Jadeja impressed with his aggressive batting and sharp fielding. Overall, India batted sensibly, keeping wickets in hand and giving their bowlers something to defend.

With the ball, every Indian bowler contributed. Manoj Prabhakar struck early. Tendulkar broke the dangerous Lara-Richardson stand. Then Kapil removed both Arthurton and Richardson to swing the game firmly in India’s way. After that, Kumble ran through the lower order.

As fireworks lit up the Kolkata sky, the celebrations reflected not just a tournament win but a statement performance. India had peaked at the right time. Wadekar, the quiet force behind the scenes, had guided the team to a memorable triumph — and he made it clear this was only the beginning.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Shares Frightening Dubai Airport Explosion Ordeal Amid Iran-Israel War Crisis

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 1:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anil Kumblehero cup 1993ind vs wiIndia vs West Indieskapil devsachin tendulkart20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

PV Sindhu Shares Frightening Dubai Airport Explosion Ordeal Amid Iran-Israel War Crisis

Pakistan’s New T20 Blueprint After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle: No Place For Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi; Farhan, Abrar Lead PAK’s Reset

Iran-US Tensions: AFC Postpones West Region Champions League Games After Attacks on Iran | Football News

IND vs WI: Rinku Singh or Sanju Samson? Check Out India’s Predicted Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Kolkata

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens

LATEST NEWS

Why Are Shia Muslims In Jammu And Kashmir Protesting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death After US Strikes Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader? All You Need To Know

IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at

‘Mera Sher Tha Woh’: Lucknow Woman Mourns Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Condemns US-Israel Strikes, Says ‘If One Khamenei Is Killed, A Thousand Will Rise’ | WATCH

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: What to Revise in the Last Hours, Sample Paper Questions to Improve Scores

US Consulate in Karachi Attacked: Pakistani Protesters Storm Premises, Set Building on Fire After Khamenei’s Death; 8 Killed | Watch Videos

Chaos Erupts At Karan Aujla’s Delhi Concert: Fights Break Out, Fans Vent Fury, Night Becomes ‘Worst Experience Ever’

Inside the Attack That Killed Khamenei: The Strike, Family Casualties And The End Of Iran’s Regime As Nation Faces Uncertain Political Future

Can Your Grocery List Fight Dementia? THIS Specific Diet May Help, Research Says

KVS, NVS Tier 1 Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecards And Tier 2 Exam Schedule Here

Is Dubai Airport Open Today After Iranian Missile Strikes Damage Site Near Iconic Burj Al Arab? Check Status, Report, And What Travellers Should Know

IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at
IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at
IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at
IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at

QUICK LINKS