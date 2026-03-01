IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens at

India take on West Indies in a must-win clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with a semifinal spot on the line. The game is virtually a quarterfinal — the winner moves forward, while the loser exits the tournament.

Hero Cup 1993 Final IND vs WI

As the two sides prepare for this high-pressure encounter, let’s revisit the archives of the Hero Cup 1993 — the last time India defeated West Indies in the final of a multi-nation tournament.

Brian Lara, full of confidence, was clean bowled by Sachin Tendulkar — lock, stock and barrel. It was one of the many defining moments of India’s famous victory over the West Indies in the Hero Cup final at Eden Gardens.

That night, Ajit Wadekar wore a satisfied smile. His decisions had paid off perfectly. He had backed the same squad that toured Sri Lanka despite their one-day series loss, and in the end, his faith was rewarded. As Mohammed Azharuddin lifted the Hero Cup trophy, it was clear that Wadekar’s belief in his players had made a big difference.

India completely outplayed the West Indies, winning by a massive 102 runs. The Caribbean side had started as favourites, especially after winning the Sharjah Cup and thrashing Sri Lanka earlier. But on the big night in front of nearly 90,000 fans at Eden Gardens, India were simply better in every department.

#OnThisDay in 1993, India beat West Indies by 102 runs in the final of the Hero Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. @anilkumble1074 took 6 for 12 – his best bowling figure in ODIs. A crowd estimated at close to 100,000 remains a world record for any day’s cricket. The Highlights 👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/GmWnfgiruH — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 27, 2025

Several Indian players answered their critics in style. Kapil Dev, who many felt was past his prime, turned back the clock with a superb spell, picking up key wickets, including Keith Arthurton. Sachin Tendulkar, who had faced questions about consistency, delivered when it mattered. Ajay Jadeja and Vinod Kambli, both under scrutiny before the match, also played vital roles in the win.

Anil Kumble was the star with the ball. The leg-spinner bamboozled the West Indian batsmen with his variations. In one sensational spell, he gave away just four runs in 24 balls and took six wickets. The West Indies had often been accused of struggling against spin, and despite Richie Richardson dismissing that claim as a myth, Kumble exposed their weakness on the big stage.

In the 1993 Hero Cup final in Calcutta #OnThisDay, @anilkumble1074 conquered WI with an outstanding display. His 6-12 (⬇️) was the then best ODI figures for 🇮🇳 All his wickets came for 4 runs in 26 balls. A record crowd of 1 lakh watched the finalpic.twitter.com/bMIRTA2A8D — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) November 27, 2025

There was some controversy over Roland Holder’s dismissal. He was bowled, but the on-field umpires did not see the bails fall clearly and referred the decision to the third umpire. The replay confirmed he was out, though Richardson argued that the third umpire’s role should be limited to run-outs and stumpings. Despite the protest, the decision stood, and many felt it was the turning point as the West Indies collapsed soon after.

India’s batting had its ups and downs. After Jadeja and Kambli rebuilt the innings from early trouble, India slipped from 161 for two to 161 for five following a mix-up that led to Kambli’s run-out. Azharuddin and Pravin Amre also fell quickly. At that crucial stage, a steady 46-run partnership between Kapil Dev and Tendulkar stabilised the innings and pushed India past the 200-run mark — a challenging total on a slow pitch.

On this day in 1993, Anil Kumble took 6/12 in the Hero Cup final, a record that stayed India’s best ODI bowling figures for the next 20 years. Nearly 100000 people at Eden Gardens witnessed that magic live. pic.twitter.com/bIlFLsld5b — Vijay Anaparthi (@VijayCricketFan) November 27, 2025

Kambli’s 68 off 90 balls stood out, filled with confident strokes. Jadeja impressed with his aggressive batting and sharp fielding. Overall, India batted sensibly, keeping wickets in hand and giving their bowlers something to defend.

With the ball, every Indian bowler contributed. Manoj Prabhakar struck early. Tendulkar broke the dangerous Lara-Richardson stand. Then Kapil removed both Arthurton and Richardson to swing the game firmly in India’s way. After that, Kumble ran through the lower order.

As fireworks lit up the Kolkata sky, the celebrations reflected not just a tournament win but a statement performance. India had peaked at the right time. Wadekar, the quiet force behind the scenes, had guided the team to a memorable triumph — and he made it clear this was only the beginning.

