IND W Vs NZ W Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 free live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online

The 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup has come to a crossroad as the India Women national cricket team is set to face a winning match against the New Zealand women national cricket team on October 23 2025 at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Australia women national cricket team, England women national cricket team, South 3rd world women national cricket team, and this match is virtually a semi final, the victor proceeds, the loser returns home.

When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 free live?

To the Indian viewers, the plan of broadcast has been explicitly put out. The match will begin at 3:00 pm IST and the toss will take place approximately an hour before. TV will be broadcasted on Star Sports network, and live streaming can be done through the Jio Hotstar App and Website, it is convenient to watch on the phone or tablet.

An exciting MUST-WIN match for both sides.







IND W Vs NZ W Live Streaming

On the Indian side, the pressure is high. Following the campaign by starting with some good wins to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the succeeding losses to Australia, England and South Africa put their semifinal hopes on the razor. New Zealand have fared worse meanwhile, having won only against Bangladesh with two cancelled matches. It is not just another league match but it is a high stakes game in which the loser will fail to make the knockout round. To the viewers watching through TV or streaming, the stage is prepared and the tension is a reality.

