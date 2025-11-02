LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown

IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown

The South African team captain did not hesitate to say that the Indian side would be greatly helped by the situation at home, with a full stadium and all the fans' backing, but then she also claimed that this very home advantage has its own pressure which South Africa is ready to take.

Laura Wolvaardt. (Image Credit: X)
Laura Wolvaardt. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 2, 2025 11:51:16 IST

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown

Just prior to the conclusive contest of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, Laura Wolvaardt, who holds the position of captain for the South African ladies’ national cricket team, gave a highly controversial statement during the gameplay at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown In IND W vs SA W Final

She mentioned that she would ‘silence’ the Indian viewers of the audience while her team is contesting against the Indian ladies’ national cricket team. The words of Wolvaardt lead one to think of Pat Cummins’ words uttered before the 2023 men’s World Cup final, where he stated that he would like to mute the local supporters. The South African team captain did not hesitate to say that the Indian side would be greatly helped by the situation at home, with a full stadium and all the fans’ backing, but then she also claimed that this very home advantage has its own pressure which South Africa is ready to take. Wolvaardt, who is the leading scorer of the tournament, did not deep dive into the previous encounters of the two teams. Sure, South Africa has defeated India in their last two encounters in the group stage, nevertheless, she still said that the playoff stage is a different game and her team is not only depending on the past but also is the one that will bring the longest and best cricket ever. She spoke of being present at the moment, sticking to the basics, and being composed in what is going to be a high-pressure situation. ‘It is just a matter of cricket,’ she asserted, ‘and the team that can no longer do the basics and has the guts will be the one to emerge victorious.’

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

The final of the home series in India has a parallel intensity and expectation. The players of the Indian team understand that besides the crowd’s support, they also have to take on the burden of being the favorites. Wolvaardt’s remarks indicate that South Africa will accept the status of the outsider with open arms, trying to turn the mood in their favor. The situation is such that each team is after its first Women’s World Cup title, thus making the battle in Navi Mumbai not just a physical one but also a mental one, a battle where silencing a huge number of Indian supporters could mean claiming the top prize.

Also Read: IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 11:51 AM IST
IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown
IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown
IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown

