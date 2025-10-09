India vs Singapore Football, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Match Live Telecast on TV and Online in India?

India (IND) vs Singapore (SGP) Football Match Live Streaming Online: India is set to kick off the crucial match against Singapore in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on Thursday at 7:30 pm local time, which is 5:OO pm IST. This is an important match for India as it could decide their chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup for the third time in a row.

The India vs Singapore football matches in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on live streaming and live telecast. The most-awaited tournament marks Khalid Jamil’s debut as India’s national team coach. India will also witness the return of Sunil Chhetri to the lineup following his omission from the squad for the recent CAFA Nations Cup.

India vs Singapore head-to-head

India and Singapore have a long history of football rivalry. India leads the overall head-to-head record with 12 wins to Singapore’s 11, while four matches have ended in draws. Their last clash in 2022 ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ashique Kuruniyan canceling out Ikhsan Fandi’s early strike.

When to Watch India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027?

As per Indian Standard Time (IST)

October 9, Friday: Singapore vs India – 5:00 PM

October 14, Tuesday: India vs Singapore – 7:30 PM

Where to watch India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers football match live

The first India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers football match is scheduled for October 9, 2025, which will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Live telecast of the India vs Singapore football match can be seen on Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: India football squad vs Singapore

Indian football team: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan; Brandon Fernandes, Danish Farooq Bhat, Deepak Tangri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh Kumam; Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.