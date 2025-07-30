Home > Sports > India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL Semifinal: Indian Players Again Refuse To Play Pakistan, Reports

India Champions have refused to play the WCL semifinal against Pakistan Champions, sticking to their no-play stance. A sponsor also pulled out, backing the decision. Their tournament run included one big win and multiple losses, ending with this strong political and sporting stand.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL Semifinal: Indian Players Refuse to Play Pakistan, Reports (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 30, 2025 16:37:55 IST

India Champions have decided not to play the semifinal match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) against Pakistan Champions. The game was scheduled to take place on Thursday. However, the Indian side has refused to participate, continuing their stand of not playing against Pakistan in official matches.

India Champions Refuse WCL Semifinal Game

India Champions had sealed their spot in the semifinal after thrashing West Indies Champions in just 13.2 overs on Tuesday. Despite their qualification, the players chose to stick to their position and said they would not take the field against Pakistan Champions.

Sources told IANS, “Indian players have refused to play against Pakistan in the WCL semifinal scheduled for Thursday.” The refusal includes retired Indian cricketers who are part of the India Champions squad at the tournament in Birmingham.

PTI also reported, “Retired internationals players representing India Champions have refused to play against Pakistan Champions in the semi-final of the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham,” quoting close sources.

This isn’t the first time such an issue has occurred during the tournament.

League Match Between Rivals Was Called Off

Earlier in the WCL league stage, the match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions was called off before it began. The reason was clear: Indian players and a major sponsor raised objections about playing Pakistan in the event.

Former India players, including Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, had already expressed their unwillingness to take part in any match involving Pakistan. Their stance found support among fans and sponsors alike.

The team’s position has remained firm, with patriotism appearing to guide their decision-making during the tournament.

Sponsor EaseMyTrip Backs India Champions

Travel company EaseMyTrip, one of WCL’s main sponsors, publicly pulled out of the India vs Pakistan semifinal. The company has long maintained a no-participation stance in events involving Pakistan and reinforced their position once again.

“We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance… However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand,” said Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

He further added, “EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later, Always.” Their exit sends a clear message.

India Champions’ Mixed WCL Campaign

The WCL journey hasn’t been easy for India Champions. They began the tournament with a heavy 88-run loss against South Africa Champions under the DRS method. Following that, they lost two more matches, against Australia Champions by 4 wickets and England Champions by 23 runs.

Their first point in the tournament came from the abandoned group match against Pakistan Champions. Their breakthrough win came against West Indies Champions, which earned them a place in the semifinals.

However, with their refusal to play against Pakistan, India Champions’ campaign is likely to end here, on a strong note of principle over competition.

ALSO READ: WCL 2025 Points Table: India qualify for World Championship of Legends Semis

Tags: India ChampionsPakistan ChampionsWCL 2025yuvraj singh

