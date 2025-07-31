Home > Sports > India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out

India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out

The India vs England Test series is helping boost ticket sales for the Ashes 2025-26. Cricket Australia says opening day tickets for all five Tests are already sold out. CEO Todd Greenberg believes the heated India-England rivalry is driving fan interest ahead of the iconic Australia-England series.

India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out (Image Credit - X)
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 31, 2025 17:15:39 IST

The ongoing Test series between India and England is grabbing major attention, and Cricket Australia believes it will give a strong push to Ashes ticket sales for 2025-26. CA chief executive Todd Greenberg is confident that the buzz around this series will raise interest for the Ashes.

Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales Already Soaring

The Ashes series is set to start in November 2025. Greenberg said they hope to beat the attendance numbers from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which had 837,879 fans. He’s optimistic this next Ashes can go even higher thanks to the current hype.

“It’s great, isn’t it? It’s great cricket (India vs England series for Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy) to watch as a fan,” Greenberg told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The India-Australia series had nearly record numbers, just behind the all-time high of 946,750 during the 1936-37 Ashes when Sir Donald Bradman was in his prime.

India vs England Series Creating Big Buzz

Greenberg praised the ongoing India-England matches, saying the intense cricket is helping build excitement for when England tours Australia. He added, “Everyone will have their opinion when our English friends arrive, I’m sure, and we’re looking forward to that very much. I love the way they’re playing their cricket and can’t wait to see them test themselves on our shores.”

The India-England series has seen some fiery moments. Even India’s coach Gautam Gambhir had a clash with Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis, adding more drama to the contest.

Opening Day Ashes Tickets Already Sold Out

Greenberg shared that pre-sale tickets for the Ashes are doing really well. He said Ashes ticket sales have already doubled compared to the Border-Gavaskar series. “It’s great cricket to watch leading into them coming here on this Ashes trip. It will sell more tickets for us. We like to think that’s talkability,” he said.

All opening day tickets for the five Tests in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney are now sold out. Some other days, like the first three at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, and SCG, are also completely booked.

Ashes History Still Draws Fans

The Ashes is the most famous rivalry in cricket. It began in 1882 when Australia beat England at The Oval, and a joke newspaper piece said English cricket had “died.” England’s captain Ivo Bligh then promised to win back the “ashes.”

He was given a small urn that became a symbol of the series. Now teams play for a crystal trophy made to look like the original urn. Out of 73 series played until July 2023, Australia has won 34, and England has won 32. The Ashes remains a top draw in Test cricket, with historic moments like Bodyline, Australia’s 1990s dominance, and England’s 2005 comeback keeping it alive.

ALSO READ: No India-Pakistan Showdown At LA 2028? Pakistan Likely To Miss Olympics Due To Regional Qualification

Tags: Ashes 2025-26australiaengland tourteam india

RELATED News

No India-Pakistan Showdown At LA 2028? Pakistan Likely To Miss Olympics Due To Regional Qualification
New York Mets Land Elite Reliever Tyler Rogers, Send Top Prospects to Giants
Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Stefanos Tsitsipas Reunites with Father as Coach After Ivanisevic Fallout
New York Yankees Snags Slater in Roster-Shaping Deadline Deal

LATEST NEWS

US Tariffs: India Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest, Piyush Goyal Tells Parliament
Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent
Telangana BJP Chief Welcomes Malegaon Verdict, Slams Congress Over ‘Conspiracy and Betrayal’
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out
Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case
Rashmika Mandanna’s Heatfelt Post For Rumoured Beau Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom,’ ‘I Know How Much This Means to You!’
Explained: What Is Anti-Defection Law Under Schedule 10? The Apex Court Orders Telangana Speaker To Decide On BRS MLAs’ Disqualification
How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream
K-Drama Star Jo Jung Suk And Gummy’s Family Grows, Second Baby On The Way!
How Does India Get Russian Oil? Inside The Complex Supply Chain And Its Challenges
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?