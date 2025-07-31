India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out

The ongoing Test series between India and England is grabbing major attention, and Cricket Australia believes it will give a strong push to Ashes ticket sales for 2025-26. CA chief executive Todd Greenberg is confident that the buzz around this series will raise interest for the Ashes.

Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales Already Soaring

The Ashes series is set to start in November 2025. Greenberg said they hope to beat the attendance numbers from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which had 837,879 fans. He’s optimistic this next Ashes can go even higher thanks to the current hype.

“It’s great, isn’t it? It’s great cricket (India vs England series for Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy) to watch as a fan,” Greenberg told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The India-Australia series had nearly record numbers, just behind the all-time high of 946,750 during the 1936-37 Ashes when Sir Donald Bradman was in his prime.

India vs England Series Creating Big Buzz

Greenberg praised the ongoing India-England matches, saying the intense cricket is helping build excitement for when England tours Australia. He added, “Everyone will have their opinion when our English friends arrive, I’m sure, and we’re looking forward to that very much. I love the way they’re playing their cricket and can’t wait to see them test themselves on our shores.”

The India-England series has seen some fiery moments. Even India’s coach Gautam Gambhir had a clash with Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis, adding more drama to the contest.

Opening Day Ashes Tickets Already Sold Out

Greenberg shared that pre-sale tickets for the Ashes are doing really well. He said Ashes ticket sales have already doubled compared to the Border-Gavaskar series. “It’s great cricket to watch leading into them coming here on this Ashes trip. It will sell more tickets for us. We like to think that’s talkability,” he said.

All opening day tickets for the five Tests in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney are now sold out. Some other days, like the first three at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, and SCG, are also completely booked.

Ashes History Still Draws Fans

The Ashes is the most famous rivalry in cricket. It began in 1882 when Australia beat England at The Oval, and a joke newspaper piece said English cricket had “died.” England’s captain Ivo Bligh then promised to win back the “ashes.”

He was given a small urn that became a symbol of the series. Now teams play for a crystal trophy made to look like the original urn. Out of 73 series played until July 2023, Australia has won 34, and England has won 32. The Ashes remains a top draw in Test cricket, with historic moments like Bodyline, Australia’s 1990s dominance, and England’s 2005 comeback keeping it alive.

