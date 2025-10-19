LIVE TV
India Gets Crushed By Australia By 7 Wickets In First ODI: When And Where Will They Play Second ODI? Know Details Here

India Gets Crushed By Australia By 7 Wickets In First ODI: When And Where Will They Play Second ODI? Know Details Here

Australia defeated India by seven wickets in the 1st ODI at Perth, chasing down a DLS target of 131 in just 21.1 overs. Skipper Mitchell Marsh led from the front with an unbeaten 46, while Matt Renshaw hit the winning runs. The next ODI takes place in Adelaide on October 23.

Virat Kohli departed for a duck in first ODI ( PHOTO: JIO HOTSTAR)
Virat Kohli departed for a duck in first ODI ( PHOTO: JIO HOTSTAR)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 19, 2025 17:14:44 IST

India Gets Crushed By Australia By 7 Wickets In First ODI: When And Where Will They Play Second ODI? Know Details Here

Australia began the three-match ODI series with India by easily defeating India by seven wickets at the Perth Stadium, Perth. With a goal of 131, Australia did not lose more than 3 wickets and did it in 21.1 overs. 

Mitchell Marsh, who heads the Australian place of Pat Cummins in absentia, struck a captainial knock, and was never beaten on a score of 46 of 52 balls. Josh Philippe registered 37 out of 29 balls.

The home team was led to the victory where Matt Renshaw who was not defeated on 21 scored the winning runs. The Men in Blue used three wicket-takers namely Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

When And Where Will India Play the Second ODI?

After the victory at Perth, Australia will now be looking forward to a series win as the game shifts to Adelaide. The second match of the series will be held at the Adelaide Oval on October 23.

The match will start at 9:00 AM IST. It will be thrown off at 8.30 AM IST.

A victory in the second ODI will make Australia win the series. An Indian win will ensure the third ODI is not pointless. The two teams will also clash in 5 T20s once the ODI series is concluded.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s comeback flops

The first ODI saw Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in the international cricket scene. Both the old captains collapsed on returning. Virat went away to an eight-ball duck. Once more, he was sacked while attempting to make an outside delivery while off.

Rohit was able to score 8 out of 14 balls. Matt Renshaw has taken the right-handed batsman off Josh Hazlewood. It was the first time that they had returned to international cricket since the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

KL Rahul was the highest scorer of India with a total of 136 and 38 off 31 balls each. Axar Patel was also instrumental to the bat and made 31 out of 38 deliveries. The rain breaks continued to make India never receive the much needed momentum.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 5:14 PM IST
India Gets Crushed By Australia By 7 Wickets In First ODI: When And Where Will They Play Second ODI? Know Details Here

QUICK LINKS