"India showed they're invincible": Fans in Dubai express happiness with win over Pakistan in Asia Cup

Dubai [UAE], September 15 (ANI): Following India’s win over Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, Team India fans expressed happiness with their team’s performance, saying that the players showed that they are invincible.

India gunned down the target with more than four overs to spare despite Saim Ayub leaving the world champions jolted in the powerplay. The Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls as India chased down a 128-run target in just 15.5 overs.

Speaking after the match, a fan said that India dominated in both disciplines, leaving the match one-sided.

“Pakistan should have practised a little more, bachey the bachey hi reh gye (kids stayed the same). They won the toss and batted first. It was a spinning track and chasing was easier. That is where Pakistan made a mistake,” he added.

Another cricket fan reflected on the match, saying that Pakistan fielded badly.

“A lot of missed catches, they could have stopped some boundaries. Indian batting was good… I think it was an overall team effort by team India, Abhishek Sharma was really good. I came here from the USA,” he added.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first and were reduced to 6/2. A 39-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan (40 in 44 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (17 in 15 balls, with three fours) stabilised the innings a bit, but India reduced Pakistan to 97/8. A late blitz from Shaheen Shah Afridi (33* in 16 balls, with four sixes) took them to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Axar Patel (2/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) getting two wickets. Hardik got one wicket.

During the run-chase, India lost two wickets within the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma’s fine cameo of 31 (in 13 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) giving India a solid headstart. Later, a 56-run stand between Suryakumar (47* in 37 balls, with five fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 31 balls, with two fours) brought back some stability. It was Suryakumar who did the majority of the striking later, sticking around with Shivam Dube (10*) tlll the end and taking India to a win with seven wickets and 25 balls left.

Kuldeep Yadav won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his spell. Now, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two matches. (ANI)

