Home > Sports > India Squad For South Africa ODI Series Announced: KL Rahul Named Captain As Shubman Gill Misses Out, Check Full Squad List Here

India Squad For South Africa ODI Series Announced: KL Rahul Named Captain As Shubman Gill Misses Out, Check Full Squad List Here

India is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first match on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by fixtures in Raipur on December 3 and Vizag on December 6.

KL Rahul (X/BCCI)
KL Rahul (X/BCCI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 20:08:33 IST

India Squad For South Africa ODI Series Announced: KL Rahul Named Captain As Shubman Gill Misses Out, Check Full Squad List Here

KL Rahul will captain Team India in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, which starts on November 30 in Ranchi. Shubman Gill is currently undergoing medical evaluation in Mumbai after suffering a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The 26-year-old was hurt on Day 2 and had to retire hurt after facing only three balls in the first innings. He has not recovered in time for the second Test and will continue treatment in Mumbai.

India will also be without vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out due to a spleen injury. Iyer got injured while taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, landing awkwardly on his left side.

With both Gill and Iyer unavailable, KL Rahul has been given the responsibility to lead the side. Rahul brings a strong ODI resume, having scored 3,092 runs in 88 matches at an average of 48.31 and a strike rate of 88.41.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return after the Australia series. Ruturaj Gaikwad also makes a comeback following an outstanding India A series against South Africa A, where he scored 210 runs in three matches at an exceptional average of 105, including a century and a half-century.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are back in the ODI setup as well, adding further strength to India’s squad.

India is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first match on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by fixtures in Raipur on December 3 and Vizag on December 6.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 8:08 PM IST
