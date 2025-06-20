India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley

On Day 1 of the first Test at Headingley, an unusual moment caught everyone’s attention when India was awarded five penalty runs. It happened during the 51st over when a ball struck by Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a helmet lying on the ground behind England’s wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. England players looked stunned as the runs were added to India’s total.

Confusion on the Field as India Gets Five Extra Runs

The game had already been leaning in India’s favor, with Shubman Gill and Jaiswal batting confidently. England’s decision to bowl first on what looked like a good batting pitch was starting to backfire, and the penalty runs made things worse for them.

Just before the tea break, Joe Root’s surprised reaction said it all. It was clear he couldn’t believe England had been penalized in such a way. Those five runs added to the pressure on the home side and boosted India’s momentum.

What Happened According to the Rules?

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 51st over bowled by Ben Stokes. Jaiswal edged the ball, which went towards second slip fielder Harry Brook. Brook couldn’t hold on to it, and the ball ended up hitting the helmet placed behind Smith.

According to MCC Law 28.3.3, if the ball hits a helmet placed on the ground while the ball is in play, the ball is declared dead and the batting side is awarded five penalty runs. The umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, checked if the batsmen had run any runs, but they hadn’t.

Joe Root’s reaction showed how surprising this was for England. It was a costly mistake at a crucial time.

Jaiswal and Gill Shine as India Builds a Strong Position

By the time tea arrived, India was in a commanding position at 215 for 2. Jaiswal was in great touch, playing a well-crafted century, while Shubman Gill supported him with a classy half-century.

The England bowlers struggled to make an impact on a pitch that clearly favored the batsmen. India’s strong start put England on the back foot early in this match.

Jaiswal’s Form a Warning Sign for England

This innings will worry England, especially since Jaiswal had already dominated them in the 2024 series in India, scoring over 700 runs. Despite a couple of dismissals in recent warm-up games against England’s Lions side, he was disciplined and sharp at Headingley.

ALSO READ: Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg