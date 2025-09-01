India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: 3-0 Loss Denies India’s CAFA Final Dreams

India’s third group match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 ended in disappointment, as they fell to Iran 3-0 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on September 1, 2025.

India vs Iran Match review

India had a tenacious defensive performance in the first half, but after conceding not far after the hour mark, India was unable to respond despite energetic attacks. The break ended in a goalless tie, and for a full 45 minutes, India had endured, led by a superb performance by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal and our captain Sandesh Jhingan on the defensive of pitch. Iran consistently controlled possession with more attacking chances, and India could not catch a break. Some say it was the arrival to the 60 minute mark, where Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (also spelled as Hosseinzadehtazehgheshlagh) scored to break the deadlock.

Upcoming Match against Afghanistan

As India was fighting to respond, the defensive shape collapsed. In minute 89, Ali Alipour punished India for an error and doubled the score. A couple of minutes later, in stoppage time (about 90+6/7 minutes), Mehdi Taremi finished coolly to put the result beyond doubt. The ending whistle confirmed Iran to a clinical 3-0 win over the Blue Tigers, more than likely extinguishing India’s hopes of qualifying for the final. There is still an opportunity to play for third place, with an absolute must win against Afghanistan next up on September 4.

What changes would coach Khalid Jamil bring now?

While the score line suggests a one sided affair, India can take some consolation in their defensive performance in the early part of the game in addition to avoiding a major let down. Coach Khalid Jamil’s decisions, in particular the substitution that followed before conceding, will be being called into question as the team considers how to balance defensive solidity going forward with attacking vigor.

Also Read: ‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni