LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni

‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Messi has made hints that his historic international career may come to an end during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a recent news conference, the 37 year old, who still shines for Inter Miami, mentioned that Argentina's qualifying match against Venezuela might be his last home match in front of the Albiceleste supporters.

While guiding Argentina in their title defence, Messi seems to be in a state of mental turmoil regarding his departure from the Albiceleste and possibly from international football, despite the fact that he obviously made no direct remarks about it. (Image Credit: ANI)
While guiding Argentina in their title defence, Messi seems to be in a state of mental turmoil regarding his departure from the Albiceleste and possibly from international football, despite the fact that he obviously made no direct remarks about it. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 1, 2025 20:09:00 IST

Lionel Messi has hinted at what could be a bittersweet end: Argentina’s mission for the 2026 FIFA World Cup may just be the end of his international playing career. Although he is closing in on 40, the global star is still showing no signs of stopping, scoring another fabulous goal for Inter Miami, but the final curtain is getting nearer.

Lionel Messi’s final match?

In a heartwarming moment that followed the qualifying match where Inter Miami reached the final of the Leagues Cup, Messi hypothetically talked about future World Cup qualifying matches for Argentina. He stated that the qualifying match at home against Venezuela could be his last match on Argentine soil representing the national team. He said, ‘We are going to have that intention.’ It was obviously emotional for him to say that with his family present. The new South American Football governing body, CONMEBOL, has already added to Messi’s sentiment by posting ‘the last dance is coming’ on social media, setting the scene for the special experience that could be Messi’s final game in front of Argentinian fans, marking what could be a historic conclusion.

Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messis retirement

While Messi refrained from announcing a full retirement, he has hinted at what is to come next. Argentina has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, where they will look to repeat as champions, making the Venezuela match not only noncompetitive, but also possibly an emotional conclusion to decades of almost incomparable success in the international game. Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has positioned 2026 as the next important milestone and perhaps off the field for Messi. Various reports suggest that the superstar is close to extending his MLS tenure through 2026, which could mark not only his final moments in international football, but also the beginning of a lasting legacy in American soccer. As the barns of Argentina fill, historic accolades are announced, and the retirement whispers grow, Messi appears to be approaching the end of his playing career not with a bang, but with thoughtfully considered farewell at the biggest stage in world football.

Also Read: Bayer Leverkusen’s Bold Move, Erik Ten Hag Removed As Manager!

Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026lionel messiLionel Messi RetirementLionel Scaloni

RELATED News

Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma: Two Strong Players, One Keeper Slot
Australia Series Dreams Shattered: Former RCB Star and Punjab Kings Player Fails Yo-Yo Test
‘Shocking Exit’, Team India Spinner Slams Out At The Right Time For Retirement
This Auction Will Influence South African T20 Talent’s Future, Check For More Details
Bayer Leverkusen’s Bold Move, Erik Ten Hag Removed As Manager!

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni
‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni
‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni
‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?