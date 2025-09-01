‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Messi has hinted at what could be a bittersweet end: Argentina’s mission for the 2026 FIFA World Cup may just be the end of his international playing career. Although he is closing in on 40, the global star is still showing no signs of stopping, scoring another fabulous goal for Inter Miami, but the final curtain is getting nearer.

Lionel Messi’s final match?

In a heartwarming moment that followed the qualifying match where Inter Miami reached the final of the Leagues Cup, Messi hypothetically talked about future World Cup qualifying matches for Argentina. He stated that the qualifying match at home against Venezuela could be his last match on Argentine soil representing the national team. He said, ‘We are going to have that intention.’ It was obviously emotional for him to say that with his family present. The new South American Football governing body, CONMEBOL, has already added to Messi’s sentiment by posting ‘the last dance is coming’ on social media, setting the scene for the special experience that could be Messi’s final game in front of Argentinian fans, marking what could be a historic conclusion.

Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi ’ s retirement

While Messi refrained from announcing a full retirement, he has hinted at what is to come next. Argentina has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, where they will look to repeat as champions, making the Venezuela match not only noncompetitive, but also possibly an emotional conclusion to decades of almost incomparable success in the international game. Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has positioned 2026 as the next important milestone and perhaps off the field for Messi. Various reports suggest that the superstar is close to extending his MLS tenure through 2026, which could mark not only his final moments in international football, but also the beginning of a lasting legacy in American soccer. As the barns of Argentina fill, historic accolades are announced, and the retirement whispers grow, Messi appears to be approaching the end of his playing career not with a bang, but with thoughtfully considered farewell at the biggest stage in world football.

