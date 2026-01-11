LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Baroda Cricket Association

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Baroda Cricket Association

Former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were felicitated by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) ahead of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand at Vadodara on Sunday

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Felicitated. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Felicitated. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 11, 2026 18:15:25 IST

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Baroda Cricket Association

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were felicitated during the first ODI against New Zealand in Baroda. The crowd gave a standing ovation to the senior batters.

Apart from BCA president Pranav Amin, senior officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were also present. BCCI president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar were among the dignitaries.

By holding the ceremony, the BCA acknowledged their achievements and ensured the occasion became memorable for officials and fans present at the stadium.

Both Kohli and Rohit are playing just format– ODIs. The two bid adieu to T20I cricket after winning the World Cup in 2024 while hung their boots in 2025. Virat has been in brilliant touch after he got 6 50+ scores in List A format. He concluded the Australia tour with a fifty and scored two tons against South Africa on the trot at home in the next assignment only to finish it with another brisk half-century. 













He then returned to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and struck a century and a fifty turning up for Delhi. 

Rohit too was in a good form as he scored a hundred in Australia while was among runs against the Proteas too. He also notched up a hundred for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

Talking about the India vs New Zealand first ODI, India have been handed a target of 301 runs. 

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 6:15 PM IST
Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealandrohit sharmavirat kohli

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Baroda Cricket Association

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Baroda Cricket Association
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Baroda Cricket Association
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Baroda Cricket Association
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Baroda Cricket Association

QUICK LINKS