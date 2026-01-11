India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Felicitated By Baroda Cricket Association

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were felicitated during the first ODI against New Zealand in Baroda. The crowd gave a standing ovation to the senior batters.

Apart from BCA president Pranav Amin, senior officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were also present. BCCI president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar were among the dignitaries.

By holding the ceremony, the BCA acknowledged their achievements and ensured the occasion became memorable for officials and fans present at the stadium.

Both Kohli and Rohit are playing just format– ODIs. The two bid adieu to T20I cricket after winning the World Cup in 2024 while hung their boots in 2025. Virat has been in brilliant touch after he got 6 50+ scores in List A format. He concluded the Australia tour with a fifty and scored two tons against South Africa on the trot at home in the next assignment only to finish it with another brisk half-century.

SPECIAL FELICITATION FOR VIRAT KOHLI & ROHIT SHARMA 😍 pic.twitter.com/426dZ4xRMz — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) January 11, 2026













The way Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheered the bouquets. They are enjoying each other’s company so much. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/ilS1GXH7lP — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) January 11, 2026



















The way Jay Shah looking at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the felicitation ceremony.😭😂🔥 The two pillars of Indian cricket.🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/0bCihVVKjV — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) January 11, 2026







He then returned to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and struck a century and a fifty turning up for Delhi.

Rohit too was in a good form as he scored a hundred in Australia while was among runs against the Proteas too. He also notched up a hundred for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Talking about the India vs New Zealand first ODI, India have been handed a target of 301 runs.

