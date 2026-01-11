LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria creditors bcci Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria creditors bcci Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria creditors bcci Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria creditors bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria creditors bcci Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria creditors bcci Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria creditors bcci Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria creditors bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Too Much Favouritism’: Arshdeep Singh’s Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand Sparks Online Debate, Fans Question Team Management

‘Too Much Favouritism’: Arshdeep Singh’s Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand Sparks Online Debate, Fans Question Team Management

Arshdeep Singh benched in 1st ODI vs NZ, fans slam team management for ignoring India’s most 'economical bowler'.

Arshdeep Singh Snubbed in India’s 1st ODI XI Against New Zealand. (Photo: X/@arshdeepsinghh)
Arshdeep Singh Snubbed in India’s 1st ODI XI Against New Zealand. (Photo: X/@arshdeepsinghh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 11, 2026 16:50:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Too Much Favouritism’: Arshdeep Singh’s Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand Sparks Online Debate, Fans Question Team Management

The Indian cricket team faced a wave of criticism on Sunday after Arshdeep Singh was surprisingly left out of the playing XI for the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara’s BCA Stadium. Fans and experts alike questioned the team management’s decision, calling it an example of “too much favouritism”.

You Might Be Interested In

Arshdeep Left Out Despite Stellar Performance

Arshdeep Singh had been India’s most economical bowler in the recent ODI series against South Africa, taking five wickets in three matches at an economy of 5.50. Despite this consistent performance, the left-arm pacer did not find a place in the playing XI for the New Zealand series opener.



In his absence, the Indian pace attack consisted of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana. Krishna, in particular, had the worst economy in the South Africa series (7.80), raising eyebrows over the team management’s choices.

Captain Shubman Gill Defends “Combination Trials”

When questioned about the selection, India captain Shubman Gill described it as an effort to try different combinations ahead of the 2027 World Cup. “We will bowl first. Honestly, try different kinds of combinations, you know, see what combination suits us the best for different conditions, obviously when we play in India,” Gill told toss presenter Ravi Shastri.

However, fans were unconvinced, accusing the management of favouring certain players over consistent performers.



Fans and Experts Slam Selection as ‘Favouritism’

Social media erupted with criticism over Arshdeep’s exclusion. One fan on X wrote, “They dropped Arshdeep Singh who was the most economical bowler for India in the last ODI series, but run-machine Prasidh Krishna is still in the Playing XI. This is blatant favouritism!!!”

Former India spinner R Ashwin also took a sly dig, posting on X, “Where-is-deep Singh? That’s all.” Fans questioned the inconsistency in selection, noting that players like Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, who have been less economical, continue to get chances over Arshdeep.

Impact of Rishabh Pant’s Injury

Adding to India’s challenges, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the three-match ODI series due to a side strain (oblique muscle tear) sustained during a net session in Vadodara. Dhruv Jurel replaced Pant in the squad but did not make the playing XI, with KL Rahul assigned the wicketkeeping duties.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok.

ALSO READ: Kuldeep Yadav Drops Absolute Sitter, Harshit Rana And Shubman Gill Go Through A ‘Can’t Believe’ Moment In 1st IND vs NZ ODI | WATCH

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 4:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: arshdeep singhArshdeep Singh newsindia vs new zealandIndia vs New Zealand 2026

RELATED News

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch El Clasico On Tv and Online In India

Kuldeep Yadav Drops Absolute Sitter, Harshit Rana And Shubman Gill Go Through A ‘Can’t Believe’ Moment In 1st IND vs NZ ODI | WATCH

India vs New Zealand: Why Former NZ Skipper Kane Williamson Is Not Playing ODI Series Against IND | EXPLAINED

Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today’s India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

LATEST NEWS

What Is Iran’s ‘Kill Switch’? All You Need To Know About The Cold War Era Tool As Anti-Khamenei Protests Enter Second Week, Killing 116

‘That Chapter Is Over’: Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Divorce with Dhanashree Verma, Calls Himself ‘Happily Single’

Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning

Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Expelled Kerala Congress MLA Arrested In Third Sexual Assault Case From Hotel Room In Palakkad

Who Is Ashish Malpani? ‘I Was Asked to Pick’- Why the Malpani Group Heir Gave Up His Family Wealth for Love

Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities

Sedatives Mixed In Food, Parents Tied Up By Domestic Worker: How A ‘Dramatic’ Theft Unfolded At Sacked IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Pune Home

Will Trump Soon Attack Iran? Ali Khamenei Warns POTUS Of Retaliation As US Draws Up Plans For Potential Military Action Amid Crackdown With 116 Deaths

Watch | Man Caught Defecating Inside Kattamaisamma Temple Premises In Hyderabad; Locals Demand Strict Action For ‘Indecent Act’

Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details

‘Too Much Favouritism’: Arshdeep Singh’s Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand Sparks Online Debate, Fans Question Team Management

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Too Much Favouritism’: Arshdeep Singh’s Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand Sparks Online Debate, Fans Question Team Management

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Too Much Favouritism’: Arshdeep Singh’s Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand Sparks Online Debate, Fans Question Team Management
‘Too Much Favouritism’: Arshdeep Singh’s Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand Sparks Online Debate, Fans Question Team Management
‘Too Much Favouritism’: Arshdeep Singh’s Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand Sparks Online Debate, Fans Question Team Management
‘Too Much Favouritism’: Arshdeep Singh’s Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand Sparks Online Debate, Fans Question Team Management

QUICK LINKS