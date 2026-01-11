‘Too Much Favouritism’: Arshdeep Singh’s Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand Sparks Online Debate, Fans Question Team Management

The Indian cricket team faced a wave of criticism on Sunday after Arshdeep Singh was surprisingly left out of the playing XI for the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara’s BCA Stadium. Fans and experts alike questioned the team management’s decision, calling it an example of “too much favouritism”.

Arshdeep Left Out Despite Stellar Performance

Arshdeep Singh had been India’s most economical bowler in the recent ODI series against South Africa, taking five wickets in three matches at an economy of 5.50. Despite this consistent performance, the left-arm pacer did not find a place in the playing XI for the New Zealand series opener.







In his absence, the Indian pace attack consisted of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana. Krishna, in particular, had the worst economy in the South Africa series (7.80), raising eyebrows over the team management’s choices.

Captain Shubman Gill Defends “Combination Trials”

When questioned about the selection, India captain Shubman Gill described it as an effort to try different combinations ahead of the 2027 World Cup. “We will bowl first. Honestly, try different kinds of combinations, you know, see what combination suits us the best for different conditions, obviously when we play in India,” Gill told toss presenter Ravi Shastri.

However, fans were unconvinced, accusing the management of favouring certain players over consistent performers.

AK UNFILTERED🗣️

From Harshit to Prasidh: The Ongoing Snub of Arshdeep Singh – It feels like not selecting Arshdeep in the team has simply become a hobby for this team management. – Prasidh Krishna, who is an inconsistent performer and a run-leaking machine, is getting chances… pic.twitter.com/gowsZnb3WB — AkCricTalks🎤🇮🇳 (@AKCricTalks) January 11, 2026







Fans and Experts Slam Selection as ‘Favouritism’

Social media erupted with criticism over Arshdeep’s exclusion. One fan on X wrote, “They dropped Arshdeep Singh who was the most economical bowler for India in the last ODI series, but run-machine Prasidh Krishna is still in the Playing XI. This is blatant favouritism!!!”

Former India spinner R Ashwin also took a sly dig, posting on X, “Where-is-deep Singh? That’s all.” Fans questioned the inconsistency in selection, noting that players like Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, who have been less economical, continue to get chances over Arshdeep.

Impact of Rishabh Pant’s Injury

Adding to India’s challenges, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the three-match ODI series due to a side strain (oblique muscle tear) sustained during a net session in Vadodara. Dhruv Jurel replaced Pant in the squad but did not make the playing XI, with KL Rahul assigned the wicketkeeping duties.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok.

