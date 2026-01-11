LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Kuldeep Yadav Drops Absolute Sitter, Harshit Rana And Shubman Gill Go Through A 'Can't Believe' Moment In 1st IND vs NZ ODI | WATCH

Kuldeep Yadav Drops Absolute Sitter, Harshit Rana And Shubman Gill Go Through A ‘Can’t Believe’ Moment In 1st IND vs NZ ODI | WATCH

Kuldeep Yadav drops a sitter in 1st IND vs NZ ODI, leaving Harshit Rana and Shubman Gill in disbelief | WATCH the moment.

Kuldeep Yadav drops a sitter in 1st IND vs NZ ODI. (Photo: X/@Crex_live)
Kuldeep Yadav drops a sitter in 1st IND vs NZ ODI. (Photo: X/@Crex_live)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 11, 2026 16:14:02 IST

Kuldeep Yadav Drops Absolute Sitter, Harshit Rana And Shubman Gill Go Through A 'Can't Believe' Moment In 1st IND vs NZ ODI | WATCH

In a surprising turn of events during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Vadodara’s BCA Stadium on Sunday, Kuldeep Yadav dropped an absolute sitter, leaving pacer Harshit Rana and captain Shubman Gill in sheer disbelief.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Fielding Blunder Stuns Team

Kuldeep Yadav, widely regarded as India’s premier spinner, had an uncharacteristic lapse in the field in the sixth over of New Zealand’s innings. Chasing a short and wide delivery, Henry Nicholls managed a top-edge, seemingly offering India an early breakthrough. Kuldeep ran in from third man to complete the catch, but the ball popped out of his hands as he hit the ground.

Harshit Rana and Shubman Gill were visibly frustrated, as India missed the chance to break the opening partnership during the first powerplay.

India’s Bowling Strategy for the First ODI

India captain Shubman Gill, after winning a rare toss, opted to field first. Gill explained the reasoning behind his decision, highlighting the team’s focus on trying different bowling combinations in various conditions.

“We are going with six bowlers: Washi, Jadeja, and Kuldeep as spinners, and Prasidh, Siraj, and Harshit as pacers. It looks like a good wicket, and hopefully it will be a little easier to bat on in the second innings with the dew coming in,” Gill said.

India chose six bowling options while leaving out all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Harshit Rana’s Rising Form

Harshit Rana, India’s leading wicket-taker in ODIs since June 2025, has been in excellent form, claiming 11 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.2. Cricket pundit Sanjay Manjrekar praised Rana, calling him a major find for the Indian team:

“Harshit Rana can bowl in all phases of the game. He exploits the new ball well and uses his T20 skills in middle overs to set up dismissals. He adds to the wicket-taking ability that Indian seamers have been missing,” Manjrekar said on the JioHotstar pre-match show.

Kuldeep and Rana’s Stats in ODIs

While Rana leads the wickets tally, Kuldeep Yadav is close behind with 10 scalps in five ODIs. Both players are expected to play pivotal roles in India’s bowling attack as the series progresses.

The ‘Can’t Believe’ Moment Goes Viral

The drop by Kuldeep Yadav quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans and experts alike stunned by the rare lapse from the spinner. Both Shubman Gill and Harshit Rana’s reactions perfectly captured the disbelief within the Indian camp.

ALSO READ: Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today’s India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 4:14 PM IST
Tags: Harshit Ranaindia vs new zealand odikuldeep yadavshubman gill

Kuldeep Yadav Drops Absolute Sitter, Harshit Rana And Shubman Gill Go Through A ‘Can’t Believe’ Moment In 1st IND vs NZ ODI | WATCH

