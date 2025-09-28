India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Complete Winners List From 1984 To 2025

The Asia cup has over the years served the purpose of displaying best in the Asian cricket and each tournament has its own quota of memorable moments and performance. In 1984, the Asia Cup was started and this is a significant cricketing event among the Asian nations. It has over the years, assumed various forms including One Day International (ODIs) and Twenty20 International (T20Is).

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Complete Winners List From 1984 To 2025

The first time was in 1984, when India defeated and overpowered Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka also won their first title the following year beating Pakistan. Again India took back in 1988 and was the winner. The 1990-91 edition was a version in which India won their title which was their supremacy in the first years. Another title was awarded to India in 1995 and this cemented their position in Asian cricket. It was during the year 1997 that they won their first title and this marked the start of the revival of Sri Lanka. Pakistan joined the group of champions in the year 2000 when it defeated Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka counterattacked in 2004 and took the second title. Sri Lanka emerged the early winners of the 2008 tournament and this further solidified their superiority in the competition.

In 2010, India emerged as the most dominant again and they accumulated another title to their list. In 2012 Pakistan became the second winner and defeated Bangladesh. Sri Lanka has been quite regular in the tournament since they won the fifth title in 2014. In 2016, India acquired their seventh title and this was enough to demonstrate their might in the cricketing terms. The testament of their competitive power is that India was the title winner their 8th title in 2018. In 2022, the team finally received its sixth title in Sri Lanka and it was a significant milestone to the team. The 2025 version is already underway and India and Pakistan will have each other in the final and another chapter will be written in this historic rivalry.

