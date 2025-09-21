LIVE TV
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Match Preview And Winning Prediction

India have a superior head to head record, such as seven wicket group stage victory. Psychological stakes are added to the match because of the previous handshake incident which makes it more tense. India are favourites, though, important performances of Pakistan might make the game competitive.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 21, 2025 16:03:37 IST

The top and the middle order of batting have contributed well in the campaign of Team India. Their highest run scorer has been Abhishek Sharma and the best wicket taker has been Kuldeep Yadav. Batting is also provided by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav who is captain, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma. Pakistan, in its turn, are dependent on Fakhar Zaman and bat he has already been their highest scorer in the tournament and their own bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, is their first strong side. 

India vs Pakistan Match preview

Historically, India is on the winning side, it has won 11 of 14 T20 internationals against Pakistan and 3 of them. The team match on the group stage had already witnessed India narrowly defeat Pakistan by seven wickets. The preparations leading to this Super 4 match are also full of more heat, which is already a combination of high stakes and the handshake controversy after the previous match, Indian players infamously refused to shake hands with Pakistan, in response to an attack in Pahalgam, an issue which has already added an emotional touch to the event.

India vs Pakistan Winning Prediction 

With shape, weight, and superiority in mind, India are strongly speculated to outsmart Pakistan in a challenging game. The prediction according to different reports, such as that of India, is in their favour, as it is based on their unbeaten streak and a more balanced roster. The most vital will be how Pakistan will neutralize the spin of India and how the top order of India will deal with the initial pressure. Zaman, Afridi, and perhaps someone down the middle order will have to perform big in Pakistan. Pakistan have time to gain confidence out of things that they can do best, good bowling spells, a win over UAE but India are likely to maintain its dominance. It is sure to be a tight game but overall, India appears to be in a better position to emerge victorious. The game is not only about playing cricket, it is how the pressure, nerves and off field noise the hand shake incident are handled that might be the edge that determines the narrow margins. 

'Idli Kadai' trailer out: Dhanush battles Arun Vijay to protect his father's idli shack
