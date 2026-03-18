India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage

The Indian men’s national hockey team has been drawn in an exciting group with their arch-rivals, Pakistan men’s national hockey team, as well as England men’s national hockey team and Wales men’s national hockey team at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. It certainly promises to be a tough journey for the Indian team.

The draw ceremony was held at the iconic Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, where the groups for the tournament were finalised. The World Cup, co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium, will be held from 15 to 30 August. India will play all its group matches in the Netherlands, and the fixture list is expected to come out very soon. India’s grouping has led to Pool D being referred to as the ‘Group of Death’. The India versus Pakistan hockey match is a fixture in any international tournament that draws attention, and therefore, a lot of pressure comes with it as well.





Besides these two, England and Wales are also very commendable teams, which is why India will have to raise their level of performance consistently for them to reach the knockout rounds of the tournament. The Indian women’s national hockey team is also in a bit of a predicament, as they’ve been drawn in the same Pool D and will be taking on the China women’s national hockey team, England women’s national hockey team, and South Africa women’s national hockey team. As if it were not enough for the men’s team, their group matches too shall be held in the Netherlands.

Pool B in the men’s competition will be led by the German men’s national hockey team, who are the reigning champions. They are in the company of other strong teams such as the Belgium men’s national hockey team, the France men’s national hockey team, and the Malaysia men’s national hockey team. Germany is among the favorites once again, having defeated Belgium in the final to clinch the 2023 edition.

The presence of hockey legends Teun de Nooijer and Naomi van As illuminated the draw event. On the other hand, Tayyab Ikram, the president of the International Hockey Federation, stressed the significance of global sporting events. He pointed out that international sporting events such as the Hockey World Cup have the potential to both bring people together and foster peace, even in times of global upheaval. On the whole, the 2026 Hockey World Cup not only guarantees fierce competition and thrilling encounters but also gives teams the chance to put their skills on display in one of the largest stages of hockey.

FIH Hockey World Cup Pool

Men:

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)

Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)

Women:

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)

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