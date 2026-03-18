LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news Aghanistan pakistan conflicts china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news Aghanistan pakistan conflicts china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news Aghanistan pakistan conflicts china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news Aghanistan pakistan conflicts china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news Aghanistan pakistan conflicts china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news Aghanistan pakistan conflicts china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news Aghanistan pakistan conflicts china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS Eid 2026 donald trump DownDetector Israel news Aghanistan pakistan conflicts china Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar DHS
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage

India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage

India face a tough Pool D at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against Pakistan, England, and Wales, while women also face strong rivals; Germany enter as defending champions.

FIH Hockey World Cup : India vs Pakistan (Image Credits:X)
FIH Hockey World Cup : India vs Pakistan (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 18, 2026 22:15:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage

The Indian men’s national hockey team has been drawn in an exciting group with their arch-rivals, Pakistan men’s national hockey team, as well as England men’s national hockey team and Wales men’s national hockey team at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. It certainly promises to be a tough journey for the Indian team.

The draw ceremony was held at the iconic Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, where the groups for the tournament were finalised. The World Cup, co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium, will be held from 15 to 30 August. India will play all its group matches in the Netherlands, and the fixture list is expected to come out very soon. India’s grouping has led to Pool D being referred to as the ‘Group of Death’. The India versus Pakistan hockey match is a fixture in any international tournament that draws attention, and therefore, a lot of pressure comes with it as well.


 

Besides these two, England and Wales are also very commendable teams, which is why India will have to raise their level of performance consistently for them to reach the knockout rounds of the tournament. The Indian women’s national hockey team is also in a bit of a predicament, as they’ve been drawn in the same Pool D and will be taking on the China women’s national hockey team, England women’s national hockey team, and South Africa women’s national hockey team. As if it were not enough for the men’s team, their group matches too shall be held in the Netherlands.

 Pool B in the men’s competition will be led by the German men’s national hockey team, who are the reigning champions. They are in the company of other strong teams such as the Belgium men’s national hockey team, the France men’s national hockey team, and the Malaysia men’s national hockey team. Germany is among the favorites once again, having defeated Belgium in the final to clinch the 2023 edition.

The presence of hockey legends Teun de Nooijer and Naomi van As illuminated the draw event. On the other hand, Tayyab Ikram, the president of the International Hockey Federation, stressed the significance of global sporting events. He pointed out that international sporting events such as the Hockey World Cup have the potential to both bring people together and foster peace, even in times of global upheaval. On the whole, the 2026 Hockey World Cup not only guarantees fierce competition and thrilling encounters but also gives teams the chance to put their skills on display in one of the largest stages of hockey.

FIH Hockey World Cup Pool

Men:

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)

Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)

Women:

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)

Also Read:  Barcelona vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League match on TV and Online In India

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FIHFIH Hockey World Cup 2026Hockeyind vs pakIndian Hockey

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Recalls Getting Pranked Mid-Tournament By Ricky Ponting, Says ‘I Got Excited…’

Barcelona vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League match on TV and Online In India

IPL 2026: ‘You Are Our Close Friend’ — Afghanistan Star Allah Ghazanfar Appeals to India After Pakistan Airstrike Kills Hundreds in Kabul

IPL 2026: Season With Mumbai Indians? Retirement Buzz Grows After Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Remarks

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Named SRH Captain as Pat Cummins Misses Out; Abhishek Sharma Appointed Vice-Captain

LATEST NEWS

When Is Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 In Saudi Arabia? No Crescent Moon Sighting Fixes This Date; Here Is When India Will Celebrate Eid

Iran Regime ‘Degraded But Intact’: Tulsi Gabbard Warns of Ongoing Threat, Claims Nation Still Capable of Attacks Despite War Damage

How Did Israeli Intelligence Track Ali Larijani? Iran’s ‘Backroom Powerbroker’ Killed In Strike During Visit To Daughter’s Home in Tehran

Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches

Delhi-Gurugram Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Gusty Winds, Rain And Dust Storm Bring Major Relief From Rising Heat, IMD Issues Forecast

First Strike On Iran’s Energy Sector: Israel Strikes South Pars Gas Field In Major Escalation Backed By Trump Administration

Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing

Fans Left Fuming As ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Previews Cancelled Across South India; Aditya Dhar Apologises Amid Print Delay Chaos

Business Energy Plans Built For Cost Efficiency

APSEZ’s Colombo Terminal Crosses 1 Million Containers In First Year, Sets Global Benchmark

India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage
India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage
India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage
India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage

QUICK LINKS