India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Guwahati Gears Up for a High-Stakes Thriller; Check How and Where to Buy Your Ticket

India vs South Africa 2nd Test in Guwahati: Brace Yourself, Cricket Fans!

Alright, cricket fam, buckle up! The 2nd Test in Guwahati starts on November 22, 2025, andCOME ON, let’s be honest, it’s basically do-or-die o’clock for Team India.

After South Africa wrapped up the first Test in Kolkata in under three days (yes, we’re still recovering), Team absolutely need this one to keep their World Test Championship dreams alive.

And guess what? This is ACA Stadium’s first-ever Test match. Fresh pitch. Fresh drama. Fresh excuses if we lose.

Speaking of the pitch, India has politely ( I mean read it ‘desperately’) asked for a “true surface” this time. Which means, dear curators, kindly give us something that doesn’t implode faster than our lower-middle order on a Monday morning.

But wait, plot twist!

Shubman Gill may not play thanks to a stiff neck, possibly from carrying Indian batting hopes for too long.

Simon Harmer is doubtful too, which means South Africa’s spin attack might also limp in.

Pace, bounce, turn, pressure, injuries, this match has everything. And the series? SA leads 1–0, so India needs this win like fans need DRS after a dodgy LBW.

So, fellow cricket nuts, Are you ready? Are your snacks stocked? Have you cleared your weekend schedule? Because Guwahati is gearing up for a blockbuster, and this Test could swing India’s entire WTC campaign.

And if you want to support the team on ground levels, here is how to book you tix to the match.

How to Book Tickets for India vs South Africa Match (ACA Stadium, Guwahati)

Tickets for matches at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati can be purchased online through BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner. Offline sales may also be available depending on ACA announcements.

Online Ticket Purchase: Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the Official Platform

Go to the BookMyShow website or open the mobile app. Search for the Match

Type “India vs South Africa” or “IND vs SA 2nd T20” in the search bar to locate the event page (if available for ACA Stadium). Select Tickets

Choose your stand or seating category from the virtual stadium layout and select the number of tickets (usually up to 6). Enter Your Details

Add your name, mobile number, and email ID. Make Payment

Complete the transaction via UPI, credit/debit card, or net banking. Receive Your Tickets

E-tickets/m-tickets will appear in your BookMyShow account and email. Show the digital ticket at the entry gate.

Important Ticketing Information

Official Partner: BookMyShow is the authorized ticket seller for ACA Stadium matches. Offline Tickets: Physical tickets may be available at venues like Nehru Stadium, check ACA announcements. ID Required: Carry a valid government-issued ID for entry verification. Stadium Rules: Outside food, large bags, bottles, lighters, and restricted items are not allowed.



India vs South Africa: Match Details (ACA Stadium, Guwahati)

Category Details Next Match Type 2nd Test Match Dates November 22–26, 2025 Time Starts 9:00 AM IST daily Venue ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Also Read: India vs South Africa T20I 2025: Tickets Sale Dates Announced, Check Where And How To Buy Tickets