India vs South Africa T20I 2025: Tickets Sale Dates Announced, Check Where And How To Buy Tickets

In addition to the online ticketing, OCA is implementing offline sales channels that will start operations three days later.

India vs South Africa T20I Tickets (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
India vs South Africa T20I Tickets (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published: November 19, 2025 01:54:37 IST

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has already revealed the timetable for the unlocking of ticket sales for the highly anticipated T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa, which is scheduled to take place on December 9, 2025, at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera also mentioned that the online ticketing procedure will start on December 1 and it will be handled by a private agency that has installed better technical systems to prevent the occurrence of technical issues which were a major drawback in the earlier sales. In addition to the internet ticketing, OCA is implementing offline sales channels that will start operations three days later, December 5, at Barabati Stadium where six dedicated counters will be set up exclusively for the purpose of selling tickets. The tickets for the related cricket organizations will be made available prior, on December 3 and 4, at the OCA conference hall, thus ensuring that the fans who are linked with the local clubs or associations will have early access. This staggered scheduling is aimed at evenly dispersing the demand, reducing last minute crowd pressure, and simplifying the process for both the buyers and the stadium staff.

Where And How To Buy India vs South Africa T20I 2025 Tickets

After finalizing the ticketing logistics, OCA is also boosting other match day plans so as to be ready for the expected surge in the number of guests. Behera made a comment on the smooth experience with confidence by stating that the updated online system would be a game changer in the reliability of ticket booking this year. The local businesses, hotels, and service providers in Cuttack are already getting ready for the influx of cricket fans, which they expect will be impressive. The whole region is getting excited, and the December match is going to be a big draw for both the local and the traveling fans, regardless of the teams playing.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 1:54 AM IST
QUICK LINKS