LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener

Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener

Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 18:46:08 IST

Canberra [Australia], September 26 (ANI): The Indian junior women’s hockey team suffered a narrow 2-3 loss in their first match of the Australia Tour against their U-21 side at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra on Friday.

Lalthantluangi (47′) and Sonam (54′) were the goal scorers for India, while Bianca Zurrer (36′), Evie Sransby (45′) and Sammy Love (59′) scored goals for Australia.

The first half remained goalless as both sides couldn’t manage to break the deadlock in the tight contest. In the 36th minute, Australia found the opening goal through a successful Penalty Corner by Bianca Zurrer.

Australia then extended their lead with another Penalty Corner goal, this time courtesy of Evie Sransby in the 45th minute. In the fourth quarter, India bounced back in the contest with two crucial goals to equalise.

First, in the 47th minute, Lalthantluangi converted a Penalty Corner to reduce the deficit, followed by a Field Goal by Sonam in the 54th minute to level the game again. With just over a minute left on the clock, Australia’s Sammy Love scored through a Penalty Corner to edge out a slim win over India.

India is touring Australia for a five-match series. The tour, scheduled from September 26 to October 2, will see India play their first three matches against the Australia Junior Women’s Team, followed by two games against the local Canberra Chill side.

India and Australia will play five matches at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra on September 26, 27, 29, 30 and October 2.

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey squad for Australia Tour 2025:

Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Manisha, Jyoti Singh (C), Lalthantluangi, Mamita Oram, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandni

Midfielders: Priyanka Yadav, Sakshi Rana, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Rajni Kerketta, Binima Dhan, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Anisha Sahu

Forwards: Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Sonam, Kanika Siwach, Sukhveer Kaur. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: australia-tour-2025canberra-hockeyindia-vs-australia-hockeyindian-junior-womens-hockeylalthantluangi

RELATED News

Alyssa Healy Calls ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 ‘Toughest Yet’ Ahead of Australia’s Title Defence
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Has A Troubling Record Against Pakistan In Tournament Finals
WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next
IND VS SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When And Where To Watch India VS Sri Lanka T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow

LATEST NEWS

Govt finalises borrowing plan of Rs 6.77 lakh crore for H2 FY 2025-26
Shameful Act Caught On CCTV: Indian Couple With A Toddler Seen Shoplifting Twice During Vacation In Vietnam
Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener
E-Aadhaar App: Guideline To Update Your Phone Number, Address, Picture Using App
Congress leader KC Venugopal questions Kerala CM's silence' over SIR
Bangladeshi Hindus set to celebrate Durga Puja amid high alert
Uttar Pradesh Witnesses Massive Pilgrim Rush In First Four Days of Navratri 2025
Kamal Haasan hails child actor Treesha Thosar's National Award win, says "You've beaten my record"
Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF and Cut Off
VIDEO: Road Rage Gets Ugly In Madhya Pradesh, Man Urinating Openly In Public Takes Out His Gun After Being Stopped
Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener
Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener
Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener
Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener

QUICK LINKS