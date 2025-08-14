LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India’s Ice Hockey Queens Win Bronze Against All Odds

After years of practicing without proper rinks, inadequate funding, and gender stereotypes, the Indian women's ice hockey team made history by winning their first ever bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF Women's Ice Hockey Asia Cup in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 14, 2025 06:15:16 IST

In a show of fortitude and undying spirit, the women ice hockey team of India won their first ever bronze medal in IIHF Women Asia Cup held in Al Ain, UAE in the year 2025. Hailing out of places such as Ladakh, Leh, and even the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), this 20 member team has proven stereotypes in the society held against them namely,“Go home, be mothers”.

Setbacks faced, but still stood out

They overcame training challenges such as lack of permanent rinks, limited funding and the assumption that they played a sport meant to be played by men. Trained on the rink makeshift equipment and frozen ponds at high altitudes, the women used to train till they got the best of their naysayers. That determination of theirs earned them in Al Ain. They had three wins and two losses, and closed the campaign with a spectacular 5 4 win against host state, UAE, in the match deciding game.

Meet the team

Captain Tsewang Chuskit described the bronze not only as a medal, but as an icon to girls around the world, as a message that, with passion, belief and determination, greatness lies within reach. Stanzin Dolkar, the MVP of the tournament, remembered her game changing overtime break away against the UAE, and the shootout against Kyrgyzstan that secured their first ever medals. In the meantime, Rinchen Dolma, who came back on court only five months after giving birth shut the critics by demonstration, so some people could express such comments as “You are a mother now, go home”. Assistant coach Ali Amir, shared the pride he felt as the national anthem was played and the flag of India raised, it was something he had dreamed of doing in his playing days.

Their odyssey, as they might say, first their experience in frozen Himalayan landscapes and then a global stage, is today being filmed eternity in their inspiring story of commitment, struggle and success in a four-minute video, titled, aptly, as, Sound of Courage, in Pocket FM.

Tags: Bronze MedalIndian Ice Hockey TeamIndian Womens Ice hockey

