India’s Second-Largest Cricket Stadium: 90-Acre ICC, BCCI-Approved Mega Venue Rising Outside Gujarat, Maharashtra…

As per the research, the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium in Bihar is the second-largest cricket stadium in India, which occupies 90 acres and has full ICC and BCCI standards.

Location And Scale

The Rajgir International Cricket Stadium is located in Rajgir, which is in the Nalanda district of Bihar, and is situated within the Rajgir Sports Complex.

It is not odd to find it ranked as India’s second-largest cricket stadium after the Narendra Modi Stadium, and it is also spread over an area of about 90 acres, which is no other than Gujarat or Maharashtra.

Capacity And Facilities

The stadium is able to accommodate an audience of approximately 40,000-45,000, which puts it among the top international-standard venues in the country.

Moreover, it includes advanced changing rooms, media and VIP boxes, floodlights, and practice facilities, in a manner that all the ICC and BCCI regulations for staging international matches would be perfectly adhered to.

Design And Construction

The facility takes its inspiration from top international grounds, with its general arrangement being influenced by the Sydney Cricket Ground to give better viewing angles and to be more comfortable for the spectators.

The whole project, which is estimated to cost somewhere between ₹1,100 and ₹1,121 crore, is making use of top-notch soil for pitches and also features modern drainage and support infrastructure.

Boost For Cricket In Bihar

The Rajgir stadium will be the new center of Bihar cricket, although it will be supported by locations like Patna’s Moin-ul-Haq Stadium.

The completion and opening of this massive structure significantly help in bringing to the state more domestic and international fixtures and also in the development of a sports ecosystem of a stronger nature in the region.

ALSO READ: Where is Shami?’ Harbhajan Singh Questions His Absence After India’s ODI Loss To South Africa, Slams Selector Ajit Agarkar For Sidelining Top Bowlers