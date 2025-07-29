LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Live TV
TRENDING |
Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Home > Sports > India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match

India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match

The Sports Ministry has said it won’t interfere in the BCCI’s decision about India playing Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup, as the cricket board doesn’t currently fall under its control. This comes amid growing public anger and political debate following recent terrorist attacks in the country.

India's Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility to BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match (Image Credit - X)
India's Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility to BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 29, 2025 20:59:13 IST

The Asia Cup 2025 has taken a new turn after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) released the full schedule last week. Now, the Sports Ministry has said that it’s not their decision, and the final call on playing Pakistan lies with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sports Ministry Steps Away From Asia Cup Call

The ministry explained that the BCCI doesn’t fall under their control right now. This is because the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, which was recently brought to Parliament, has not been passed yet. So, they cannot interfere in BCCI’s decisions at this point.

“As of now, the BCCI does not come under the purview of the sports ministry as the National Sports Governance Bill is still to be passed. So, the ministry doesn’t have a say, but we will wait and see how the BCCI responds to public sentiment,” a ministry source told PTI.

Once the bill becomes a law, the BCCI will come under the Sports Ministry. The bill also says that the ministry can stop Indian athletes or teams from taking part in any global event in rare or serious situations. But until then, the BCCI can decide on its own.

India vs Pakistan Match Raises Public Anger

The Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from September 9 to 29. India and Pakistan are in the same group and will first meet on September 14. If both teams make it to the Super Four, they will play again on September 21. A third match could happen in the final.

People across the country are upset about India playing Pakistan, especially after recent terror attacks in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor. The match has also become a topic in Parliament, where MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked the government to explain why the match is going ahead.

Many believe that playing Pakistan sends the wrong message. They feel sports and politics can’t be kept apart when such events are happening in the country. But others argue that India should keep its commitments in international tournaments.

No Bilateral Matches, But Multilateral Games Go On

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that India will not play Pakistan in any bilateral series. However, the government doesn’t mind if both teams play each other in tournaments that include more than two nations. That’s why the Pakistani hockey team is being allowed to come to India.

The Pakistan hockey team will play in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, which begins on August 29 in Bihar. The Indian government sees these multilateral events as part of its duties in international sports and is trying to keep politics out of such formats.

India is also trying to host the 2036 Olympics. To do that, the country will have to follow the Olympic rules. That means not refusing to play against any country, including Pakistan, in big global events like this.

Broadcasters and ACC Waiting for BCCI’s Move

The India-Pakistan games in the Asia Cup are not just important for fans. They also bring in huge money through TV rights. If these matches don’t happen, broadcasters could lose a lot of revenue, and that may also hurt other member nations in the Asian Cricket Council.

Now that the Sports Ministry has stepped away, the BCCI is under pressure to find a middle ground. They have to keep in mind the public anger, the financial impact, and the value of the tournament itself. What the BCCI decides next could shape the rest of the Asia Cup.

ALSO READ: KKR And Chandrakant Pandit Go Separate Ways After 4 Years, Franchise Thanks Him For 2024 Win

Tags: asia cup 2025bccioperation sindoorpakistan

RELATED News

‘It’s a Pitch, Not an Antique’: India Batting Coach Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Lost His Cool At The Oval Pitch Curator
Bangladesh Pacer Taskin Ahmed Accused Of Punching Friend, Lands in Trouble After Police Complaint
Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Major Update
CM Punk Opens Up About Emotional Final Match With John Cena: ‘I’m Turning Very, Very Soft in My Old Age’
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C

LATEST NEWS

Reliance, ONGC, And BP Join Forces For Offshore Oil Exploration In Saurashtra Basin
“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza
PM Narendra Modi Speaks For 103 Minutes In Lok Sabha: Key Takeaways From The Speech
LG Electronics Eyes AI Chip Boom with HBM Equipment Move: Is A Semiconductor Comeback On The Horizon?
When And Where Is Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral? Date, Time, And How To Livestream The Final Journey Of Black Sabbath Star
India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match
TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2025 phase 2 seat allotment results announced
UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran
Kaytex Fabrics IPO Opens Today: Can This SME Textile Player Weave Multibagger Returns?
IIT Kanpur director raises alarm over AI-driven cheating
India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match
India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match
India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match
India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?