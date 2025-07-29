India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match

The Asia Cup 2025 has taken a new turn after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) released the full schedule last week. Now, the Sports Ministry has said that it’s not their decision, and the final call on playing Pakistan lies with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sports Ministry Steps Away From Asia Cup Call

The ministry explained that the BCCI doesn’t fall under their control right now. This is because the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, which was recently brought to Parliament, has not been passed yet. So, they cannot interfere in BCCI’s decisions at this point.

“As of now, the BCCI does not come under the purview of the sports ministry as the National Sports Governance Bill is still to be passed. So, the ministry doesn’t have a say, but we will wait and see how the BCCI responds to public sentiment,” a ministry source told PTI.

Once the bill becomes a law, the BCCI will come under the Sports Ministry. The bill also says that the ministry can stop Indian athletes or teams from taking part in any global event in rare or serious situations. But until then, the BCCI can decide on its own.

India vs Pakistan Match Raises Public Anger

The Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from September 9 to 29. India and Pakistan are in the same group and will first meet on September 14. If both teams make it to the Super Four, they will play again on September 21. A third match could happen in the final.

People across the country are upset about India playing Pakistan, especially after recent terror attacks in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor. The match has also become a topic in Parliament, where MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked the government to explain why the match is going ahead.

Many believe that playing Pakistan sends the wrong message. They feel sports and politics can’t be kept apart when such events are happening in the country. But others argue that India should keep its commitments in international tournaments.

No Bilateral Matches, But Multilateral Games Go On

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that India will not play Pakistan in any bilateral series. However, the government doesn’t mind if both teams play each other in tournaments that include more than two nations. That’s why the Pakistani hockey team is being allowed to come to India.

The Pakistan hockey team will play in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, which begins on August 29 in Bihar. The Indian government sees these multilateral events as part of its duties in international sports and is trying to keep politics out of such formats.

India is also trying to host the 2036 Olympics. To do that, the country will have to follow the Olympic rules. That means not refusing to play against any country, including Pakistan, in big global events like this.

Broadcasters and ACC Waiting for BCCI’s Move

The India-Pakistan games in the Asia Cup are not just important for fans. They also bring in huge money through TV rights. If these matches don’t happen, broadcasters could lose a lot of revenue, and that may also hurt other member nations in the Asian Cricket Council.

Now that the Sports Ministry has stepped away, the BCCI is under pressure to find a middle ground. They have to keep in mind the public anger, the financial impact, and the value of the tournament itself. What the BCCI decides next could shape the rest of the Asia Cup.

