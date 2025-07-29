LIVE TV
Home > Sports > KKR And Chandrakant Pandit Go Separate Ways After 4 Years, Franchise Thanks Him For 2024 Win

KKR have parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit after four seasons. While his early years saw mixed results, he led the team to a memorable IPL title in 2024. The franchise thanked him for his contributions and wished him well as he moves on to explore new opportunities.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 29, 2025 20:37:51 IST

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially announced the departure of head coach Chandrakant Pandit, bringing an end to a four-year tenure marked by both highs and lows, including a memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) title triumph in 2024.

In a statement shared on KKR’s social media platforms on Tuesday, the franchise confirmed the development, “Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders.”

Early Years of Struggle Under His Coaching

Pandit, a respected figure in the Indian domestic coaching circuit, took over the reins of KKR ahead of the 2022 season. While his first two seasons saw the team finish in the bottom half of the table, it was in 2024 that his leadership bore fruit, guiding the franchise to its third IPL title and their first in ten years.

KKR Thanks Pandit for the 2024 IPL Victory

Reflecting on his contribution, KKR added, “We are thankful for his invaluable contributions — including leading KKR to the TATA IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team.”

Franchise Wishes Pandit Well for the Future

The franchise also extended their good wishes to Pandit for his next chapter, “We wish him all the very best for the future.”

A Mixed Record Over Four Seasons

In his debut season in 2022, the team managed six wins and eight losses, finishing seventh. The 2023 campaign mirrored the same outcome, another seventh-place finish with an identical win-loss record. However, 2024 turned out to be a breakthrough year. Under Pandit’s guidance, KKR stormed to the top, eventually lifting the IPL trophy in style.

Unfortunately for both Pandit and the team, the momentum didn’t carry over into 2025. KKR once again faltered, winning just five and finishing eighth in the standings, missing out on the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under his leadership.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘It’s a Pitch, Not an Antique’: India Batting Coach Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Lost His Cool At The Oval Pitch Curator

