India’s Toss Curse Continues: 14 Straight Losses at 16,384/1 Odds

India lost their 14th consecutive toss as England's Ben Stokes chose to bowl first in overcast conditions at Old Trafford. The pitch was grassy and firm. India made three changes due to injuries, including a debut for Anshul Kamboj. Liam Dawson returned to England's XI.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 23, 2025 19:31:09 IST

India’s misfortune at the toss persisted as they lost their 14th consecutive coin flip in international cricket. England’s captain Ben Stokes won the toss on a moody Wednesday (July 23) morning in Manchester and opted to field, extending a streak that began in January 2025.

Unprecedented Losing Streak

This latest loss came in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, where India’s last toss win was during the third T20I in Rajkot. Since then, they’ve lost two T20Is, a three-match ODI series, and all matches during their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory. They set a new record for the most consecutive toss defeats in international cricket during the Lord’s Test, overtaking the West Indies’ previous mark of 12 straight losses. According to reports, the probability of losing 14 in a row is 1 in 16,384 (roughly 0.0061%).

Strategic Tweaks and Team Changes

England captain Ben Stokes opted to bowl first, pointing to the overcast skies and a firm, grassy surface as ideal for his bowlers. He spoke about the high intensity of the series so far and confirmed Liam Dawson’s return to the playing XI.

India responded by making three substitutions due to injuries and form. Sai Sudharsan replaced Karun Nair, while Anshul Kamboj made his debut alongside Shardul Thakur stepping in for Nitish Kumar Reddy. Jasprit Bumrah returned to the lineup for his third Test of the series, easing injury concerns. Rishabh Pant resumed keeping duties after recovering from a finger injury.

Shubman Gill Reflects on Toss Woes

Captain Shubman Gill acknowledged the team’s ongoing struggles at the coin toss but expressed confidence in India’s performance gaps. He remarked:

“I was actually confused. Good toss to lose. The way we’ve played… outstanding. Some crunch moments we’ve lost, but we’ve won more sessions than them.”

Gill also noted the favourable pitch and anticipated weather conditions over the next five days, emphasizing the importance of the three introduced players filling injury-driven absences.

Looking Ahead

India’s playing XI for this crucial fourth Test features: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan , Shubman Gill (c) , Rishabh Pant (wk) , Ravindra Jadeja , Washington Sundar , Shardul Thakur , Anshul Kamboj , Jasprit Bumrah , Mohammed Siraj.

England counter with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

With the toss streak unlikely to turn around, it’s now down to the players to shift the momentum on the field.

