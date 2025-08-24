LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Investing In Passion, John Abraham Championing Football In North East India

Investing In Passion, John Abraham Championing Football In North East India

As the owner of NorthEast United FC, a team headquartered in northeastern India, Bollywood actor and producer John Abraham has made significant contributions to Indian football. Despite having business issues, he personally invested over 150 crores in the club, which helped it expand to be the largest.

His efforts show how tailored investment and passion can be leveraged to support the expansion of Indian sport.
His efforts show how tailored investment and passion can be leveraged to support the expansion of Indian sport.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 15:59:44 IST

John Abraham, a famous Bollywood actor and producer, has been designated to crucial player in Indian football, especially since he runs NorthEast Sports United FC (NEUFC). His application in football started with a strong interests in the sport whereby he used to play professionally in Indian A Division at the tender ages. This interest inspired him to invest in the NEUFC, a football club representing the eight northeastern states of India to give attention to the sporting talent in the region that is relatively ignored by the mainstream game.

John Abraham’s Investment in North East United FC

Abraham goes beyond monetary investment in NEUFC. Reports show that he has invested more than 150 crores with his own money into the club, a sign of his commitment to the club. Abraham has remained a consideration to the success of the club despite the difficulties operating in a market with hardly any commercial benefits.

Since his ownership, NEUFC has achieved many milestones such as its back to back victory in the very coveted Durand Cup, a record last achieved in 1991. According to Abraham, such achievements are owed to the strength and zeal of the management, players and staff of the club hence the focus on never giving up even when things are not going well. 

John Abraham taking football to grassroots in North East India

Abraham has done more than pitch, he has also impacted at the grassroots level. He has engaged in several activities to popularize football among the youth in the northeast with the objective to offer the young people a platform to develop their talents and become future professional football players. His initiatives have helped the creation of an emerging culture of football in a region that was not represented in the national picture of the sport before.

At the end, the contribution of John Abraham to Indian football, especially in the form of NEUFC ownership illustrates the role that ardent individuals play in facilitating the development of sports in India. This commitment can be used to motivate other people to take part in the growth of football in both the professional and grassroots level.

