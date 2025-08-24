LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shock Warning! FIFA Could Suspend India, Will History Repeat?

Shock Warning! FIFA Could Suspend India, Will History Repeat?

AIFF may be suspended by FIFA for failing to adopt a revised constitution, putting Indian football in yet another dire situation. Negotiations with FSDL have been halted by a Supreme Court ruling, raising concerns over the ISL's future and putting clubs at risk of losing their Asian position.

The AIFF and FSDL have little choice but to conclude the deadlock since the Supreme Court listed the case on August 28.
The AIFF and FSDL have little choice but to conclude the deadlock since the Supreme Court listed the case on August 28.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 14:12:03 IST

The state of Indian football is at an extremely uncertain cross road where the All India Football Federation (AIFF) currently stands the risk of suspension by FIFA. The main thrust of the crisis is that AIFF still has not completed work on revised constitution as was a promise made to FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2022, and even despite the reassurances given to the two bodies.

Supreme Court and AIFF

Worrying the issue is the Supreme Court order, which has paralyzed AIFF since April, to negotiate on major issues. Due to this the negotiations towards renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) which is required to operate the Indian Super League (ISL) have abruptly halted. ISL clubs have reacted with alarm as equipments and facilities across 11 clubs have protested against extended gridlock which might force them to fully suspend operations and instruct people to stop receiving salaries and payments. Their broader implications were also cited, no functioning domestic league would mean Indian clubs would not qualify in terms of AFC minimum competitive matches played in order to participate in continental tournaments.

The future of Indian football

FIFPro, the global union for footballers, has commented adding that the suspension of players on the basis of a one sided decision of the AIFF and FSDL is illegal and the AIFF, FSDL, and clubs should heed the Football Players Association of India (FPAI). They have also petitioned FIFA and AFC to come to their immediate rescue in order to save the forthcoming ISL season.

The Supreme Court has recognized the extent of the state of affairs. It has also fixed August 28, 2025 date as the next hearing when AIFF and FSDL have to initiate a good faith negotiation process to restart the league and must ultimately present an actionable plan to the court. AIFF should move immediately. Further postponement would echo similar delays that have doomed India before like in the case of FIFA suspension which left the country on the brink of hosting the U17 Women World Cup 2022. The future of Indian football and its international reputation, the current season of the ISL, as well as expectations related to the Indian continental affairs all depend on this.

Also Read: La Liga 2025: La Remontada By Barcelona Against Levante, Thriller Shocks Fans!

Tags: aifffifafsdlISL 2025supreme court

RELATED News

Serena Williams Sneaks In A Surprise At Maria Sharapova’s Hall Of Fame Night
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut
Why John Cena Is Hanging Up His Boots? Triple H Reveals The Reason!
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Shock Warning! FIFA Could Suspend India, Will History Repeat?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shock Warning! FIFA Could Suspend India, Will History Repeat?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shock Warning! FIFA Could Suspend India, Will History Repeat?
Shock Warning! FIFA Could Suspend India, Will History Repeat?
Shock Warning! FIFA Could Suspend India, Will History Repeat?
Shock Warning! FIFA Could Suspend India, Will History Repeat?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?